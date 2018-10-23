FOX Sports Southeast announces plans for home opener telecast of Atlanta Hawks 2018-2019 season

ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Atlanta Hawks home season opener on Wednesday, October 24, versus the Dallas Mavericks, which will be the first NBA game at the team’s newly-transformed State Farm Arena. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with a special one-hour edition of Hawks LIVE, presented by local Ford dealers.

The game will be called by play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) alongside Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21). They will be joined by sideline reporters Andre Aldridge (@Voceroy) and Rebecca Kaple (@Rebcecca_Sports). Hawks LIVE will be hosted by Jerome Jurenovich (@JeromeOnSports) and former Hawks player, analyst Mike “Stinger” Glenn (@HawksOnFSSE).

The rims seem a little low, but other than that, @StateFarmArena is all tricked out. pic.twitter.com/88Esnt84fg — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) October 21, 2018

The network’s coverage will incorporate arena opening festivities, live performances and special features. Highlights will include:

• Behind-the-scenes look inside the $192.5 million transformation of State Farm Arena.

• Wilkins and Rathbun’s carpool ride to the arena while discussing the new-look Hawks.

• Feature on blockbuster NBA Draft day trades, including a breakdown of the Trae Young and Luka Doncic deal.

• Multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning southern rock group, Zac Brown Band’s performance of the national anthem.

• Show open vignette featuring Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burress.

• Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum-selling, hip-hop superstar Future’s halftime performance.

Hawks LIVE postgame show, presented by Nissan, will immediately follow the game.

Hawks games televised on FOX Sports Southeast will also be available on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports app will deliver Atlanta Hawks games to over 6 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. A schedule of games on the network can be found here and local channel listings by state can be found here. Atlanta Hawks content from the network is available year round on Facebook, Instagram and @HawksOnFSSE.

