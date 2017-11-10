FOX Sports South to televise No. 16 Louisville’s first regular-season game under David Padgett

ATLANTA – FOX Sports South will televise No. 16 Louisville’s game versus George Mason on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The match-up will be the Cardinals’ first regular season basketball game under interim head coach David Padgett following the dismissal of former athletic director Tom Jurich and head coach Rick Pitino.

Tom Werme (@twerme) will handle play-by-play alongside analyst Mike Gminski (@mikegminski), along with contributions from FS1’s Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill), Jim Jackson (@jimjackson419), Steve Lavin (@SteveLavin64) and Bill Raftery. In addition, Louisville representatives have been invited to join the telecast, including:

— Denny Crum: head coach from 1971-2001, including six trips to the Final Four and two NCAA championships in 1980 and 1986.

— Darrell Griffith, aka Dr. Dunkenstein: senior captain and leading scorer of Louisville’s 1980 NCAA championship team.

— Vince Tyra: interim athletic director and son of Charlie Tyra, a former Louisville All-American in the 1950s.

The network will also televise highlights from a recent interview between Padgett and FOX Sports’ Wes Durham.

Louisville will make two more appearances on FOX Sports South during the 2017-18 season:

— Tuesday, Nov. 21, vs. Southern Illinois at 7:00 p.m. ET

— Wednesday, Jan. 10, against Florida State at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast’s 2017-18 college basketball television schedule will include 94 men’s games and 72 women’s games across four conferences, including match-ups from the ACC, Big 12, Big East and Ohio Valley.

All of FOX Sports’ ACC coverage – including games and ACC All Access – will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGO.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors.

Throughout the season, college basketball fans will find exclusive content, stories, videos and analysis on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and FOXSportsSouth.com.