FOX Sports South to move broadcast booth to right field stands for Braves telecast on May 31

ATLANTA – The FOX Sports South broadcast team of Chip Caray, Jeff Francoeur and Tom Glavine will call the Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves game amongst the fans from the Chop House Seats at SunTrust Park on Friday, May 31.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Braves LIVE. Local channel listings for FOX Sports South can be found here.

For the first time at SunTrust Park, the broadcast booth will move into the stands as the broadcasters will be able to give fans a different perspective of the ballpark. Braves fans will have an up-close and real-time vantage point of the telecast, as the network will build a fully-equipped broadcast area in the Chop House Seats. Fans watching the telecast will also be able to see parts of the game from the perspective of the announcers, as game coverage will include additional cameras placed in the broadcast area.

Braves LIVE will originate from FOX Sports set in The Battery Atlanta and will be hosted by Jerome Jurenovich alongside analyst Nick Green with guest analyst and Braves Hall of Famer Terry Pendleton.

Braves games on the network can also be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers.