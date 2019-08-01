FOX Sports South to commemorate Hank Aaron Week with exclusive coverage, interviews during Aug. 2–4 Braves telecasts

ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports GO will commemorate Hank Aaron Week, including comprehensive coverage of Mr. Aaron and the week’s festivities within Braves LIVE pregame shows, during this weekend’s Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves series. Coverage will begin on Friday, August 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET and local channel listings can be found here. Real-time content will also be available throughout the weekend on Twitter @FOXSportsBraves.

Hank Aaron Week honors and celebrates Mr. Aaron through service, education, and philanthropic programs, with the centerpiece being the inaugural Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game on Saturday, August 3, at SunTrust Park. The game will feature the top 44 players from the Hank Aaron Invitational at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, FL, who will also participate in cultural activities throughout Atlanta during the week.

In addition to coverage of the week’s festivities, FOX Sports South analyst Brian Jordan will conduct a two-part interview with Mr. Aaron to discuss his legacy on and off the field, including his commitment to promote amateur baseball, slated to air during Braves LIVE pregame shows on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4.

Hank Aaron Week Highlights

Reds vs Braves Series: Braves LIVE on FOX Sports South

Friday, August 2 – 6:30 p.m. ET

• Introduction to Hank Aaron Week

• Cultural activities with Hank Aaron Invitational players, including The King Center, home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Ebenezer Baptist Church

• Historical conversation at Paschal’s restaurant with Mr. Aaron, Ambassador Andrew Young and players

Saturday, August 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET

• Hank Aaron interview from Brian Jordan (part I)

• Tribute to Hank Aaron’s 715th home run

• Coverage from the inaugural Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game at SunTrust Park

Sunday, August 4 – 12:30 p.m. ET

• Hank Aaron interview from Brian Jordan (part II)

• Recap of Hank Aaron Week

Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, slated to televise 152 games during the 2019 MLB regular season to 9 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A complete schedule of regular season games on the networks can be found here.

FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 16 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), WNNX, Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.