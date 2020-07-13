FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast to televise 55 Braves games as unprecedented 2020 regular season begins

ATLANTA – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, are scheduled to televise 55 of 60 games during the abbreviated 2020 MLB regular season. Games televised on the networks will also stream live on the FOX Sports GO app.

Regular-season telecasts on the networks will be also anchored by the flagship pre- and postgame show, Braves LIVE, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.

The Braves will begin the regular season on Friday, July 24, against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Coverage will begin with a special one-hour Braves LIVE at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South.

In addition to regular season games, FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Braves Intrasquad Scrimmage tonight, July 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The 90-minute presentation will be the first extended look at Braves baseball during camp, highlighted by pitcher Mike Soroka on the mound. Jerome Jurenovich and Paul Byrd will host the show from the FOX Sports studios, with Kelly Crull reporting live from Truist Park.

FOX Sports Southeast will also televise two Braves exhibition games against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, July 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Wednesday, July 22, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be called by Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur.

The unprecedented 60-game season will feature the Braves facing opponents exclusively from the NL East and AL East. The season will also have several rule changes, including universal use of a designated hitter and extra-innings with a runner placed on second base at the start of each half-inning. In addition, the telecasts will exist in an environment like none other in MLB history, with broad changes to production elements and protocols to safeguard against COVID-19; specific production details for FOX Sports South will be announced at a later date.

The networks’ Emmy Award-winning productions have received national recognition as the Best Full Season Coverage (RSN) by the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards since 2017. and will continue to deliver expert analysis and access across linear and digital platforms in the 2020 season:

Emmy winner Chip Caray (17 th season) will serve as play-by-play announcer.

(17 season) will serve as play-by-play announcer. Former Braves outfielder and Gold Glove winner Jeff Francoeur (fourth season) will return for his third season as lead in-game analyst.

(fourth season) will return for his third season as lead in-game analyst. Former Braves ten-time All-Star, two-time Cy Young winner and National Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine (11 th season) will serve as an in-game analyst for select games.

(11 season) will serve as an in-game analyst for select games. Former All-Star Paul Byrd (eighth season) will serve as an in-game reporter.

(eighth season) will serve as an in-game reporter. Emmy winner and broadcast veteran Kelly Crull will join the roster for her first season as an in-game reporter.

will join the roster for her first season as an in-game reporter. Multiple Emmy winner Jerome Jurenovich (14th season) will serve as lead host for Braves LIVE.

(14th season) will serve as lead host for Braves LIVE. Former Braves outfielder and All-Star Brian Jordan (14th season) will serve as an analyst for Braves LIVE.

(14th season) will serve as an analyst for Braves LIVE. Former Braves infielder Nick Green (sixth season) will serve as an analyst for Braves LIVE.

(sixth season) will serve as an analyst for Braves LIVE. Former Braves relief pitcher Peter Moylan will return for his second season as an analyst for Braves LIVE.