FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast to televise 18 Atlanta United matches for 2018 season

ATLANTA – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional television home of Atlanta United, will televise 18 matches during the 2018 Major League Soccer regular season. In addition, Atlanta United LIVE will air 30 minutes before and after every match on the networks.

The first match on the networks’ schedule is Saturday, March 17, with Atlanta United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on FOX Sports South. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with Atlanta United LIVE.

A complete schedule of Atlanta United matches on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast is attached and can be found here.

Schedule highlights:

· In a playoffs rematch from last season, Atlanta United will host Columbus Crew SC on Sunday, Aug. 19, on FOX Sports Southeast, with Atlanta United LIVE at 3:30 p.m. ET.

· Atlanta United will take on reigning MLS Cup Champions Toronto FC on Sunday, Oct. 28, (network TBD), with the pregame show at 4 p.m. ET.

Additionally, six Atlanta United matches are scheduled to be nationally televised on FOX and FS1: Sunday, April 15, vs. New York City FC (FS1); Sunday, May 13, at Orlando City FC (FS1); Sunday, May 20, vs. New York Red Bulls (FS1.); Sunday, June 24 vs. Portland Timbers (FOX); Sunday July 15 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (FOX); and Sunday, September 2, at D.C. United (FS1).

After calling five matches on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast in 2017, play-by-play announcer Kevin Egan (@kev_egan) will return for the full season. Egan will be joined by analyst Dan Gargan (@HeyDanGargan), returning for his second season. New to the telecast is host/reporter Jillian Sakovits (@JillianSakovits), who previously held the same role with MLS and the Big Ten Network.

Every Atlanta United match televised on FOX Sports networks will be available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers. Atlanta United matches on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will reach 10 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Local channel listings for each state can be found here.

Real-time Atlanta United news and video from FOX Sports South is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.