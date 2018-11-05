FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast to televise 168 college basketball games for 2018-19 season

ATLANTA – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast has announced its college basketball television schedule for the 2018-19 season. The slate includes 88 men’s games and 80 women’s games across three conferences, including matchups from the ACC, Big 12 and Big East. FOX Sports South will televise 110 games this season, with 58 games on FOX Sports Southeast.

Men’s season coverage will tip off on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. ET with Loyola (MD) vs St. John’s on FOX Sports Southeast and Siena vs Providence on FOX Sports South. The first women’s game on the networks, St. Francis at No. 4 Baylor, will air Thursday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast.

Additionally, as a regional broadcaster of the ACC, FOX Sports South will televise 79 games during the college basketball season, comprising of 43 men’s games and 36 women’s games.

The ACC men’s schedule on FOX Sports South will begin with Maryland-Eastern Shore vs N.C. State on Saturday, Nov. 10, at noon ET.

ACC schedule highlights:

No. 4 Duke men’s team will host Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South.

No. 5 Virginia men’s team will appear on FOX Sports South three times during the season:

— Sunday, Dec. 9, vs. VCU at 1:30 p.m. ET

— Monday, Dec. 31, vs. Marshall at 1 p.m. ET

— Tuesday, Jan. 22, for a conference game against Wake Forest at 9 p.m. ET.

No. 8 North Carolina men’s team will appear on FOX Sports South twice this season:

— Friday, Nov. 16, vs. Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET

— Tuesday, Jan. 29, for a conference game versus Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. ET

No. 15 Virginia Tech and No. 17 Florida State men’s teams will appear four times each, No. 16 Syracuse men’s team will appear three times, and No. 22 Clemson men’s team will appear five times.

The first ACC women’s game will air Thursday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South and feature No. 21 Duke vs. No. 17 NC State.

The ACC women’s slate on FOX Sports South will feature No. 1 Notre Dame three times, No. 5 Louisville two times, No. 17 NC State four times, No. 18 Syracuse two times and No. 21 Duke three times.

Georgia Tech men’s basketball will appear 10 times on FOX Sports South and the women’s team will appear five times.

In addition, beginning Wednesday, March 6, the networks will televise 15 women’s postseason games, with 11 from the ACC Tournament on FOX Sports South and four from the Big 12 Conference Tournament on FOX Sports Southeast.

All of FOX Sports’ college basketball coverage will be available on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.