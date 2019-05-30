FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast to launch weeklong content series ‘Remembering D-Day: 75 Years’ during Atlanta Braves telecasts in June

ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast are set to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in celebration of local armed forces with Remembering D-Day: 75 Years, a weeklong original content series launching Sunday, June 2, during Atlanta Braves telecasts. The series will include interviews with current and former military officers, features on the legacy of D-Day, exclusive access to the Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, GA, and a look at the legacy of the U.S. Army Airborne, from its origin to recent graduates.

The content will air during Braves LIVE, Braves game telecasts, via the free FOX Sports GO app, and across the networks’ social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Local channel listings for FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast can be found here.

Remembering D-Day: 75 Years – June 2-9 on FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast

Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves:

Sunday, June 2 – 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South

• Official launch of Remembering D-Day: 75 years

• Featured Content: FOX Sports South to host 100+ soldiers and families from Fort Benning at SunTrust Park.

Atlanta Braves vs Pittsburgh Pirates:

Tuesday, June 4 – 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast

• Featured Content: How Fort Benning became the Army’s “training ground” and how training for WWII defined the base.

Wednesday, June 5 – 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast

• Featured Content: U.S Army Airborne training and the legacy of training styles from WWII still used today.

• Highlights from the D-Day exhibit at the National Infantry Museum, Ft Benning, by reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi.

Thursday, June 6 (75th Anniversary of D-Day) – Noon ET on FOX Sports Southeast

• Coverage of D-Day ceremonies from Fort Benning.

• Featured Content: Interview with WWII veteran Major General John Raaen, a Fort Benning trainee who earned a Silver Star after landing on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins:

Friday, June 7 – 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South

• Featured Content: Behind-the-scenes feature at U.S. Army Airborne and U.S. Army Rangers “graduation” days.

• Interviews with Command Sergeant Major Warren D. Soeldner and retired Major Jack Black, as they pin U.S. Army Airborne wings on their daughter and son, the next generation of Airborne troops.

• Feature on a third-generation U.S. Army Airborne family, the Carruths.

Saturday, June 8 – 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South

• Featured Content: highlights from the Currahee Military Museum in Toccoa, GA, and the origins of the paratrooper.

Sunday, June 9 – 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South

• Featured Content: Recap of Remembering D-Day: 75 years.

Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, slated to televise 154 games during the 2019 MLB regular season to 9 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A complete schedule of regular season games on the networks can be found here.

FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 16 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), WNNX, Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

Fort Benning

Fort Benning is home to the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, which includes the US Army Infantry School and US Army Armor School. Many Soldiers in the US Army call Ft Benning home and we provide some of the military’s most prestigious and rigorous leadership and functional schools for the US Army. Our mission is to provide trained and combat–ready Soldiers and leaders; develop the doctrine and capabilities of the Maneuver Force and individual Soldier; and provide a world-class quality of life for our Soldiers, civilians, and Army families to ensure our Army’s Maneuver Force remains the world’s premier combat force ready to defend our nation. Ft Benning is home to the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, Infantry and Armor One Station Unit Training and Officer Leadership professional development schools and US Army Officer Candidate School. Annually, more than 70,000 personnel are trained at Fort Benning.