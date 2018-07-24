FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast to deliver extensive coverage of Chipper Jones’ Hall of Fame induction

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will deliver extensive coverage of Chipper Jones’ induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame for a full week beginning Monday, July 23. The networks’ coverage is presented by Mizuno.

FOX Sports Southeast’s pregame and in-game coverage of the Atlanta Braves series against the Miami Marlins (July 23-24) will include segments from an exclusive interview with FOX Sports’ Chip Caray (@kapaya1234) and Jones, as the legendary Braves player reflects on his 19-year career with the team and his upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

Select excerpts from the interview will be available exclusively on Twitter @FOXSportsBraves throughout the week, including Jones discussing the content of his induction speech and reflections on his final game. Interview segments will continue on Thursday, July 26, for the first game of the Braves’ series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on FOX Sports Southeast; coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

“I know that my shadow … it’s a long one.” — @RealCJ10 on his message to his kids in this digital exclusive from the new HOFer’s sit-down with @kapaya1234.@Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/zoalcsfnJt — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 24, 2018

Additionally, FOX Sports’ Paul Byrd (@PaulByrd36) will provide updates from Cooperstown, N.Y. throughout the Dodgers-Braves series (July 26-29), and digital correspondent Ashley ShahAhmadi (@ashahahmadi) will also be on-site to provide live updates via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Congratulatory messages from past and present players, sports icons and music superstars will be featured in the networks’ game telecasts throughout the week and will be posted to all three social media platforms.

FOX Sports South’s Dodgers vs. Braves telecast on Sunday, July 29, will include in-depth highlights of Jones’ induction ceremony. Game coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET followed by a special one-hour edition of Braves LIVE postgame show at 4:30 p.m. ET to relive the weekend’s festivities.

The networks’ weeklong coverage will conclude Monday, July 30, on FOX Sports Southeast. Beginning with Braves LIVE pregame show at 7 p.m. ET, the telecast will feature extensive highlights from Cooperstown, including Jones’ induction speech and his Hall of Fame plaque installation.