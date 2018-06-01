FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast experiencing double-digit ratings growth during Braves regular season

ATLANTA– Atlanta Braves ratings on the FOX Sports regional networks, FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, have produced double-digit growth year-to-date over last season.

Through 56 games on the networks, the Braves are averaging a 2.85 overall household rating in the Atlanta DMA, up 43% versus the same amount of games in 2017, and May 2018 was the highest-rated month since April 2014 (3.43 HH rating).

Braves games on the networks in May averaged a 3.22 household rating in the Atlanta DMA, up 84% versus May 2017 and up 13% versus the 2018 regular season overall.

Four of the best-performing games of the season in the Atlanta DMA took place in May:

— Highest-rated game of the season: Thursday, May 31, versus Washington Nationals (4.51 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast. It’s also the highest-rated game at SunTrust Park since the first-ever regular season game on Friday, April 14, 2017 (4.97 HH rating).

— Highest-rated Braves LIVE pregame show of the season: Wednesday, May 30, versus New York Mets (1.51 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast.

— Highest-rated Braves LIVE postgame show of the season: Sunday, May 20, versus Miami Marlins (3.61 HH rating) on FOX Sports South.

— Highest peak rating of the season: Wednesday, May 16, versus Chicago Cubs (5.73 HH rating in 10:15-10:30 p.m. ET window) on FOX Sports South.

Additionally, the 11 highest-rated games of the season were also televised in May:

Rank Day Date Network Opponent Time (ET) HH Rating* 1 Thursday 5/31 FSSE vs. Nationals 7:30 PM 4.51 2 Wednesday 5/30 FSSE vs. Mets 7:30 PM 4.36 3 Wednesday 5/16 FSSO vs. Cubs 7:30 PM 4.18 4 Tuesday 5/15 FSSO vs. Cubs 7:30 PM 3.95 5 Tuesday 5/22 FSSO at Phillies 7 PM 3.85 6 Thursday 5/10 FSSE at Marlins 7 PM 3.64 7 Saturday 5/12 FSSE at Marlins 7 PM 3.58 8 Sunday 5/27 FSSO at Red Sox 1 PM 3.56 T-9 Sunday 5/20 FSSO vs. Marlins 1:30 PM 3.46 T-9 Friday 5/25 FSSE at Red Sox 7 PM 3.46 11 Friday 5/18 FSSE vs. Marlins 7:30 PM 3.42

*Atlanta DMA

The Braves will return to FOX Sports South tonight, June 1, against the Washington Nationals. Coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with Braves LIVE.

Real-time Braves news and video from the networks is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.