FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast experiencing double-digit ratings growth during Braves regular season

May 20, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) (facing camera) reacts with team mates after getting the game winning hit against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTAAtlanta Braves ratings on the FOX Sports regional networks, FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, have produced double-digit growth year-to-date over last season.

Through 56 games on the networks, the Braves are averaging a 2.85 overall household rating in the Atlanta DMA, up 43% versus the same amount of games in 2017, and May 2018 was the highest-rated month since April 2014 (3.43 HH rating).

Braves games on the networks in May averaged a 3.22 household rating in the Atlanta DMA, up 84% versus May 2017 and up 13% versus the 2018 regular season overall.

Four of the best-performing games of the season in the Atlanta DMA took place in May:

— Highest-rated game of the season: Thursday, May 31, versus Washington Nationals (4.51 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast. It’s also the highest-rated game at SunTrust Park since the first-ever regular season game on Friday, April 14, 2017 (4.97 HH rating).

— Highest-rated Braves LIVE pregame show of the season: Wednesday, May 30, versus New York Mets (1.51 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast.

— Highest-rated Braves LIVE postgame show of the season: Sunday, May 20, versus Miami Marlins (3.61 HH rating) on FOX Sports South.

— Highest peak rating of the season: Wednesday, May 16, versus Chicago Cubs (5.73 HH rating in 10:15-10:30 p.m. ET window) on FOX Sports South.

Additionally, the 11 highest-rated games of the season were also televised in May:

Rank Day Date Network Opponent Time (ET) HH Rating*
1 Thursday 5/31 FSSE vs. Nationals 7:30 PM 4.51
2 Wednesday 5/30 FSSE vs. Mets 7:30 PM 4.36
3 Wednesday 5/16 FSSO vs. Cubs 7:30 PM 4.18
4 Tuesday 5/15 FSSO vs. Cubs 7:30 PM 3.95
5 Tuesday 5/22 FSSO at Phillies 7 PM 3.85
6 Thursday 5/10 FSSE at Marlins 7 PM 3.64
7 Saturday 5/12 FSSE at Marlins 7 PM 3.58
8 Sunday 5/27 FSSO at Red Sox 1 PM 3.56
T-9 Sunday 5/20 FSSO vs. Marlins 1:30 PM 3.46
T-9 Friday 5/25 FSSE at Red Sox 7 PM 3.46
11 Friday 5/18 FSSE vs. Marlins 7:30 PM 3.42

*Atlanta DMA

The Braves will return to FOX Sports South tonight, June 1, against the Washington Nationals. Coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with Braves LIVE.

Real-time Braves news and video from the networks is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. 