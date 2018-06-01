FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast experiencing double-digit ratings growth during Braves regular season
ATLANTA– Atlanta Braves ratings on the FOX Sports regional networks, FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, have produced double-digit growth year-to-date over last season.
Through 56 games on the networks, the Braves are averaging a 2.85 overall household rating in the Atlanta DMA, up 43% versus the same amount of games in 2017, and May 2018 was the highest-rated month since April 2014 (3.43 HH rating).
Braves games on the networks in May averaged a 3.22 household rating in the Atlanta DMA, up 84% versus May 2017 and up 13% versus the 2018 regular season overall.
Four of the best-performing games of the season in the Atlanta DMA took place in May:
— Highest-rated game of the season: Thursday, May 31, versus Washington Nationals (4.51 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast. It’s also the highest-rated game at SunTrust Park since the first-ever regular season game on Friday, April 14, 2017 (4.97 HH rating).
— Highest-rated Braves LIVE pregame show of the season: Wednesday, May 30, versus New York Mets (1.51 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast.
— Highest-rated Braves LIVE postgame show of the season: Sunday, May 20, versus Miami Marlins (3.61 HH rating) on FOX Sports South.
— Highest peak rating of the season: Wednesday, May 16, versus Chicago Cubs (5.73 HH rating in 10:15-10:30 p.m. ET window) on FOX Sports South.
Additionally, the 11 highest-rated games of the season were also televised in May:
|Rank
|Day
|Date
|Network
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|HH Rating*
|1
|Thursday
|5/31
|FSSE
|vs. Nationals
|7:30 PM
|4.51
|2
|Wednesday
|5/30
|FSSE
|vs. Mets
|7:30 PM
|4.36
|3
|Wednesday
|5/16
|FSSO
|vs. Cubs
|7:30 PM
|4.18
|4
|Tuesday
|5/15
|FSSO
|vs. Cubs
|7:30 PM
|3.95
|5
|Tuesday
|5/22
|FSSO
|at Phillies
|7 PM
|3.85
|6
|Thursday
|5/10
|FSSE
|at Marlins
|7 PM
|3.64
|7
|Saturday
|5/12
|FSSE
|at Marlins
|7 PM
|3.58
|8
|Sunday
|5/27
|FSSO
|at Red Sox
|1 PM
|3.56
|T-9
|Sunday
|5/20
|FSSO
|vs. Marlins
|1:30 PM
|3.46
|T-9
|Friday
|5/25
|FSSE
|at Red Sox
|7 PM
|3.46
|11
|Friday
|5/18
|FSSE
|vs. Marlins
|7:30 PM
|3.42
*Atlanta DMA
The Braves will return to FOX Sports South tonight, June 1, against the Washington Nationals. Coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with Braves LIVE.
Real-time Braves news and video from the networks is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.