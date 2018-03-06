FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast to televise 158 Braves games for 2018 regular season

ATLANTA – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will televise 158 Atlanta Braves games during the 2018 Major League Baseball regular season. The complete television schedule can be found here. Braves LIVE will air 30 minutes before and after every game televised on the networks and will originate from The Battery Atlanta for home games.

Atlanta Braves Opening Day is Thursday, March 29, against the Philadelphia Phillies and will be televised exclusively on FOX Sports Southeast. Expanded pregame coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the game at 4:00 p.m. ET. A full schedule of the day will be announced at a later date.

Season preview show Atlanta Braves Spring Training All Access presented by Yellawood will premiere Monday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast. Hosted by FOX Sports’ Paul Byrd, the 30-minute show will examine the upcoming season, feature interviews with Braves manager Brian Snitker and GM Alex Anthopoulos, and showcase on-field demonstrations with players, including Mike Foltynewicz and Freddie Freeman.

The networks’ full roster of broadcasters will return this season, consisting of MLB Hall of Famers, former All-Stars and veteran announcers that have collectively covered Braves baseball for 80 seasons and played in nearly 5,000 games.

• Chip Caray (15th season) returns as play-by-play announcer.

• 2018 Braves Hall of Famer Joe Simpson (27th season) returns as color analyst.

• Former Braves All-Star, Cy Young winner and Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine (seventh season) returns to join Caray and Simpson in the booth as an analyst for select games.

• Former All-Star pitcher Paul Byrd (sixth season) returns as an in-game reporter and will join Caray and Simpson as an analyst for select games.

• Kelsey Wingert (third season) returns as an in-game reporter and a Braves LIVE host for select games.

• Emmy® Award winner Jerome Jurenovich (12th season) returns as lead host for Braves LIVE.

• Rebecca Kaple (second season) returns to host Braves LIVE for select games.

• Former Braves infielder Nick Green (fourth season) returns as an analyst for Braves LIVE.

• Former Braves outfielder and All-Star Brian Jordan (12th season) returns as an analyst for Braves LIVE.

• Former Braves outfielder and Gold Glove winner Jeff Francoeur (second season) returns as an analyst, both in the booth and for Braves LIVE.

Additional highlights this season on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will include both production enhancements and original content:

• Eight spring training games will be televised on the networks as previously announced.

• The networks will debut an enhanced, custom in-game graphics package as first seen during FOX Sports’ national network coverage of the 2017 World Series.

• Augmented reality will be integrated into the networks’ studios and the technology will be incorporated into Braves game telecasts throughout the season.

• Fans will be able to see the induction ceremony for Simpson and former All-Star Tim Hudson with a 2018 Braves Hall of Fame show; the premiere will be announced at a later date.

• Baseball insider show Chopcast LIVE — hosted by Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney — will stream on both Facebook Live and Twitter Live on Mondays and Thursdays at noon ET during the season.

• Minor league feature Down on the Farm will air during game telecasts during the season, tracking the progress of top Braves prospects.

• The networks will showcase Chipper Jones’ Hall of Fame induction with live coverage and features from Cooperstown during July 26-29 game telecasts, presented by Mizuno.

• A special programming series to showcase Hispanic Heritage Month and Los Bravos will launch in September, presented by Georgia Lottery.

Four Braves games are scheduled for national coverage on FOX and FS1: Saturday, June 30, at St. Louis (FOX); Saturday, July 7, at Milwaukee (FS1); Saturday, August 11, vs. Milwaukee (FS1); and Saturday, August 25, at Miami (FS1).

Every Braves game televised on a FOX Sports network will be available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers; more details on FOX Sports GO are available on this document.

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, reaching 13 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Local channel listings for each state can be found here.

Real-time Braves news and video from both networks is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

