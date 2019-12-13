FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast announce multi-year contract extension with Atlanta United

ATLANTA – The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – announced a multi-year contract extension as the exclusive regional television rights holder for Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United. The networks have televised all regionally available matches since the inaugural season in 2017 and will continue to do so through 2022. Historically the networks have televised 15 to 17 matches per season and a pre- and postgame show per telecast, along with select postseason play and the team’s 2018 MLS Cup celebratory parade.

The FOX Sports broadcast team that has covered Atlanta United for the past two seasons will return in 2020, including play-by-play announcer Kevin Egan (@kev_egan), analyst Dan Gargan (@HeyDanGargan) and host/reporter Jillian Sakovits (@JillianSakovits).

“It has been a privilege to televise Atlanta United matches since the team’s inaugural season. This exciting franchise has electrified Atlanta and all of MLS with a multitude of memorable moments, including record-breaking goals, playoff matches and the MLS Cup,” said FOX Sports South General Manager and Senior Vice President Jeff Genthner. “We could not be more excited to continue as the exclusive regional television home of Atlanta United matches across the Southeast.”

“FOX Sports South and Southeast have done a tremendous job broadcasting our matches since our inaugural season and we’re thrilled to continue our exclusive partnership going forward,” said Atlanta United President Darren Eales. “They’ve shown a commitment to produce the best local broadcast in MLS and that’s played a key role in cultivating our ever-growing fan base. Kevin, Dan and Jillian have done a superb job and we’re equally excited for each of them to join us again next year.”

Atlanta United matches televised on the networks will also be available on FOX Sports GO, a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors. Extensive United coverage from the networks will also be available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.