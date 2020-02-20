FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast announce in-game broadcast team for 2020 Braves season

ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast have announced the in-game broadcast team for the Atlanta Braves 2020 season.

Emmy® Award winner Chip Caray will return for his 17th season as play-by-play announcer. He will be joined by former Braves outfielder and Gold Glove winner Jeff Francoeur as lead in-game analyst. This will mark Francoeur’s fourth season with the networks and second as lead analyst.

Former Braves All-Star, Cy Young winner, and Hall of Famer pitcher Tom Glavine (ninth season) and Braves Hall of Fame inductee Joe Simpson (29th season) will serve as in-game analysts for select telecasts.

Former All-Star and Emmy Award winner Paul Byrd will return for his eighth season as an in-game reporter.

New to the broadcast roster for 2020 is Emmy Award winner Kelly Crull, who will join the networks as an in-game reporter. Crull comes from a similar on-air role at NBC Sports Chicago, covering games for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago Bulls. Previously, Crull covered the San Diego Padres for FOX Sports San Diego and the Oklahoma City Thunder for FOX Sports Oklahoma.

The networks are scheduled to televise 8 spring training games and 156 regular season games, including expanded coverage for the Braves’ Opening Day on Thursday, March 26, at the Arizona Diamondbacks. The networks will also have expanded coverage for the Braves’ home opener on Friday, April 3, against the Miami Marlins. Both telecasts will air on FOX Sports South.

The networks’ full roster, including Braves LIVE pre- and postgame show talent, as well as the complete television schedule will be announced at a later date.