FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast announce first two weeks of ACC football television schedule

ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast have announced the first two weeks of the networks’ television schedule for the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) football season.

• The networks’ coverage will begin with Western Carolina versus NC State on Saturday, September 7, at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South.

• Saturday, September 14, will feature The Citadel versus Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast.

The networks will televise 17 ACC football games during the regular season, with the remaining schedule to be released 12 days prior to each game day.

ACC football games on the networks can also be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers.

2019 ACC Football on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast