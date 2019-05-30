FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast announce first two weeks of ACC football television schedule
ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast have announced the first two weeks of the networks’ television schedule for the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) football season.
• The networks’ coverage will begin with Western Carolina versus NC State on Saturday, September 7, at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South.
• Saturday, September 14, will feature The Citadel versus Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast.
The networks will televise 17 ACC football games during the regular season, with the remaining schedule to be released 12 days prior to each game day.
ACC football games on the networks can also be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers.
2019 ACC Football on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|GAME
|NETWORK
|Sat. 9/7
|12:30 p.m.
|Western Carolina vs. NC State
|FOX Sports South & FOX Sports GO
|Sat. 9/14
|12:30 p.m.
|The Citadel vs. Georgia Tech
|FOX Sports South & FOX Sports GO
ACC Football on FOX Sports South
The FOX Sports regional network serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South – is the regional broadcaster of ACC football, televising 17 games during the 2019 regular season to nearly 11 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Extensive ACC football coverage from the network is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
FOX Sports GO
FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
Atlantic Coast Conference
The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 66th year of competition and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed the reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones on which the league was founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports – 14 for women and 13 for men – with member institutions located in 10 states. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).