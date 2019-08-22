FOX Sports South broadcast booth returns to the right field stands with guest analyst Chipper Jones for Atlanta Braves telecast

ATLANTA — FOX Sports South will return to the stands for the second time this season, moving the broadcast booth to the Coors Light Chop House at SunTrust Park on Friday, August 30. The network’s broadcast team of Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur (@JeffFrancoeur) will be joined by guest analyst and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) to call the Chicago White Sox vs Atlanta Braves game. This will be Jones’ first time as a full game analyst. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Braves LIVE. Local channel listings can be found here.

“I’m extremely excited to be in the booth with Chip and Jeff for my first full game broadcast,” said Jones. “And the fact that I get to do it in the Chop House among the Braves faithful is icing on the cake for me. There is nothing better than SunTrust Park on a Friday night, and to do it as the Braves kick off the playoff stretch run will be a great experience.”

On May 31, the network’s broadcast booth moved into the stands for the first time at SunTrust Park for the Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves telecast. Caray, Francoeur and Tom Glavine gave viewers a different perspective of the ballpark while interacting with fans at the stadium throughout the telecast.

For the August 30 telecast, the network will again build a fully equipped broadcast booth in the Chop House and include a jib camera. The addition of the jib will allow the network to show 360˚ views from the booth, including fan reactions from the stands.

Braves LIVE will originate from the FOX Sports set in The Battery Atlanta and will be hosted by Jerome Jurenovich (@JeromeOnSports) alongside analysts Nick Green (@nickgreen20) and Brian Jordan (@TwoSportsman).

Braves games on the network can also be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers. Extensive Braves coverage from the networks is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, slated to televise 151 games during the 2019 MLB regular season to 9 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A complete schedule of regular season games on the networks can be found here.

FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 16 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), WNNX, Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.