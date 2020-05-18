FOX Sports South, Atlanta United to feature 2018 MLS Cup championship with Atlanta United: Road to the Cup

ATLANTA – FOX Sports South, exclusive regional broadcaster of Atlanta United, announced plans for Atlanta United: Road to the Cup, featuring every Atlanta United match from the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The series will air for three consecutive nights beginning on Friday, May 22, with both legs of the 2018 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Semifinal match-up with New York City FC on FOX Sports South and the FOX Sports GO app. The series will conclude with the franchise capturing its first MLS Cup title in front of a record-setting crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Atlanta United: Road to the Cup will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET each night. Local channel listings can be found here .

Additional videos and interviews will also be posted to @FOXSportsSouth throughout the series.

Atlanta United: Road to the Cup o n FOX Sports South and FOX Sports GO*

DATE TIME (ET) MATCH ORIGINAL BROADCAST TEAM Friday, May 22 7 P.M. Eastern Conference Semifinals: Leg 1 – New York City FC vs Atlanta United FS1 – John Strong, Stuart Holden and Katie Witham Friday, May 22 9 P.M. Eastern Conference Semifinals: Leg 2 – Atlanta United vs New York City FC ESPN – Adrian Healey, Taylor Twellman and Sebastian Salazar Saturday, May 23 7 P.M. Eastern Conference Finals: Leg 1 – Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls ESPN – Adrian Healey, Taylor Twellman and Sebastian Salazar Saturday, May 23 9 P.M. Eastern Conference Finals: Leg 2 – New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United FS1 – John Strong, Stuart Holden and Katie Witham Sunday, May 24 7 P.M. 2018 MLS Cup – Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers FOX – John Strong, Stuart Holden and Katie Witham

*Schedule subject to change.