FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast win three Southeast Regional Emmy Awards

ATLANTA — The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – won three Emmy® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Southeast Chapter on Saturday, June 15, in Atlanta.

“Being recognized by your peers as the very best in a variety of categories is a humbling honor,” said Jeff Genthner, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. “We are truly grateful to the Southeast Chapter of NATAS for recognizing our dedication and tireless commitment to excellence in each of these categories, and we congratulate all of the 2019 EMMY winners and nominees.”

Please see below for a complete list of Emmy Award wins for the networks:

SPORTING EVENT/GAME – LIVE/UNEDITED

• Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards (Phil Barker, Jil Gossard-Cook, Gretchen Kaney, Garry Lehman)

GRAPHIC ARTS – GRAPHICS

• Carnese Jackson

ON-CAMERA TALENT – ANCHOR -SPORTS

• Jerome Jurenovich (Host – Braves LIVE and Hawks LIVE)

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 3000 live events and studio shows annually.