FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast to Televise 166 College Basketball Games for the 2017-18 Season

ATLANTA – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast today announced its 2017-18 college basketball television schedule. The slate includes 94 men’s games and 72 women’s games across four conferences, including match-ups from the ACC, Big 12, Big East and Ohio Valley. FOX Sports South will televise 106 games this season, and FOX Sports Southeast will televise 60.

The ACC men’s schedule on FOX Sports South will tip off with George Mason at No. 16 Louisville on Sunday, November 12, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be the first of Louisville’s three games on the network and the first regular season match-up under new interim head coach David Padgett. Additional highlights:

No. 1 Duke will host Southern University on Friday, November 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South.

No. 9 North Carolina will appear on FOX Sports South twice during the season:

Wednesday, December 6, against Western Carolina at 7:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, versus Clemson at 7:00 p.m. ET

No. 13 Miami will appear on FOX Sports South six times during the season, including four conference match-ups:

Wednesday, January 3, at Georgia Tech at 9:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, versus Pittsburgh at 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, at Boston College at 2:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, against Boston College at 2:00 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech will appear on FOX Sports South six times during the season, beginning Friday, November 24, against North Texas at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The first women’s game on the networks, SMU at No. 22 Oklahoma, will air Friday, November 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on FOX Sports Southeast. The first ACC women’s games will air on Sunday, December 31, on FOX Sports South and feature two match-ups: No. 12 Duke at Miami at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by No. 9 Louisville at N.C. State at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the networks will televise 15 women’s postseason games – eleven from the ACC Tournament on FOX Sports South and four from the Big 12 Conference Tournament on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – beginning Wednesday, February 28.

All of FOX Sports’ ACC coverage – including games and ACC All Access – will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGO.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors.

Throughout the season, college basketball fans will find exclusive content, stories, videos and analysis on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and FOXSportsSouth.com.