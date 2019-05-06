FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast receive 18 Southeast Regional Emmy Award nominations
ATLANTA — The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, were nominated for 18 Emmy® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Southeast Chapter on Sunday, May 5. Winners will be announced on Saturday, June 15, in Atlanta.
“We are truly grateful to the NATAS Southeast Chapter for recognizing our commitment to excellence across so many categories,” said Jeff Genthner, SVP and general manager. “Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and we look forward to joining them during next month’s award ceremony.”
Please see below for a complete list of FOX Sports South/Southeast nominations:
SPORTS – SPORTSCAST
Braves LIVE
• Jonathan Bywaters, Anthony Goldman, Steven Toth
Hawks LIVE
• Jonathan Bywaters, Anthony Goldman, Steve Toth
SPORTS PROGRAM – PROGRAM SERIES
CJ10 Countdown to Cooperstown
• Kevin Allison, Christina Atkins, Sean Farnam, Gregg Therieau
SPORTS – INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION
Atlanta Braves Reunion in Cooperstown
• Kevin Allison, Gretchen Kaney, Kyle Payne
Chipper Jones Interview with Chip Caray
• Kevin Allison, Chip Caray, Gregg Therieau
SPORTING EVENT/GAME – LIVE/UNEDITED
Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins
• Brandon Culpepper, Dru Jenkins, Garry Lehman, Brian Woodrum
Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies
• Dru Jenkins, Gretchen Kaney, Mike Miller, Brian Woodrum
Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards
• Phil Barker, Jil Gossard-Cook, Gretchen Kaney, Garry Lehman
PROMOTION – PROGRAM – SINGLE SPOT
ATL Nights…Now Playing
• Carnese Jackson, Kevin Mason
Atlanta Braves “Loading”
• Ford Heiner, Carnese Jackson
EDITOR – SHORT FORM
• Jessica Cox
GRAPHIC ARTS – GRAPHICS
• Carnese Jackson
• Adam Shumaker
ON-CAMERA TALENT – ANCHOR -SPORTS
• Jerome Jurenovich
ON-CAMERA TALENT – PERFORMER/ACTOR/NARRATOR/PROGRAM HOST/MODERATOR/PLAY-BY-PLAY
• Chip Caray
• Wes Durham
WRITER – SHORT FORM
• Kevin Mason
• Ashley ShahAhmadi
