FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast receive 18 Southeast Regional Emmy Award nominations

ATLANTA — The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, were nominated for 18 Emmy® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Southeast Chapter on Sunday, May 5. Winners will be announced on Saturday, June 15, in Atlanta.

“We are truly grateful to the NATAS Southeast Chapter for recognizing our commitment to excellence across so many categories,” said Jeff Genthner, SVP and general manager. “Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and we look forward to joining them during next month’s award ceremony.”

Please see below for a complete list of FOX Sports South/Southeast nominations:

SPORTS – SPORTSCAST

Braves LIVE

• Jonathan Bywaters, Anthony Goldman, Steven Toth

Hawks LIVE

• Jonathan Bywaters, Anthony Goldman, Steve Toth

SPORTS PROGRAM – PROGRAM SERIES

CJ10 Countdown to Cooperstown

• Kevin Allison, Christina Atkins, Sean Farnam, Gregg Therieau

SPORTS – INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION

Atlanta Braves Reunion in Cooperstown

• Kevin Allison, Gretchen Kaney, Kyle Payne

Chipper Jones Interview with Chip Caray

• Kevin Allison, Chip Caray, Gregg Therieau

SPORTING EVENT/GAME – LIVE/UNEDITED

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins

• Brandon Culpepper, Dru Jenkins, Garry Lehman, Brian Woodrum

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

• Dru Jenkins, Gretchen Kaney, Mike Miller, Brian Woodrum

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards

• Phil Barker, Jil Gossard-Cook, Gretchen Kaney, Garry Lehman

PROMOTION – PROGRAM – SINGLE SPOT

ATL Nights…Now Playing

• Carnese Jackson, Kevin Mason

Atlanta Braves “Loading”

• Ford Heiner, Carnese Jackson

EDITOR – SHORT FORM

• Jessica Cox

GRAPHIC ARTS – GRAPHICS

• Carnese Jackson

• Adam Shumaker

ON-CAMERA TALENT – ANCHOR -SPORTS

• Jerome Jurenovich

ON-CAMERA TALENT – PERFORMER/ACTOR/NARRATOR/PROGRAM HOST/MODERATOR/PLAY-BY-PLAY

• Chip Caray

• Wes Durham

WRITER – SHORT FORM

• Kevin Mason

• Ashley ShahAhmadi

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast

