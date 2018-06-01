FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast announce plans for third annual 21st Century Fox Impact Week

ATLANTA — The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast, FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, have announced local plans for participation in 21st Century Fox Impact Week. Impact Week is a global initiative that gives 21st Century Fox employees the opportunity to invest in their communities by serving others, while shining a light on local organizations that serve the community at large.

From Sunday, June 3 to Friday, June 8, both FOX Sports and FOX International employees will engage with four Georgia-based organizations during the week, including US Army Fort Benning, L.E.A.D., Inc. (Launch. Expose. Advise. Direct), HomeAid Atlanta, and Our House.

“Nearly 80 employees of the Atlanta-based FOX Sports regional networks, FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, along with FOX International, will once again be giving back to the metro Atlanta community during Impact Week,: said Jeff Genthner, senior vice president and general manager, FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast. “During last year’s initiative, we impacted approximately 750 people across five projects, and we look to do the same this year.””

The 2018 schedule is as follows:

• Sunday, June 3 | US Army Fort Benning Training Brigades and Tenant Units: Based in Columbus, GA, Fort Benning provides ready soldiers and leaders for an Army at war while developing future soldiers and providing a world class quality of life for Army families. The FOX Sports staff will host 100 military personnel and families at the Atlanta Braves game at SunTrust Park. Servicemen and women will travel via FOX Sports Fan Express, meet with Braves alumni, including FOX Sports analyst Nick Green, and throw out the honorary first pitch.

• Tuesday, June 5 | LEAD: Through year-round programming and using the sport of baseball as a vehicle, LEAD inspires and equips African-American males with the empowerment they need to live lives of significance. The FOX Sports staff will spend an afternoon mentoring up to 35 high school students through baseball training stations centered on LEAD’s six core values for leadership development.

• Wednesday, June 6 | HomeAid Atlanta: HomeAid is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. The FOX Sports and FOX International staff will enhance the housing/living environment for homeless veterans and individuals through eight landscaping and beautification projects across two shelters.

• Friday, June 8 | Our House: Our House provides quality early childhood education and comprehensive support services for metro Atlanta families experiencing homelessness. The FOX Sports staff will celebrate with 65 kids at Our House by throwing a massive birthday party complete with cupcakes, party favors, and a guest appearance by Atlanta Hawks mascot Harry the Hawk.

Highlights from each day will be featured within Atlanta Braves telecasts during the week on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, and real-time photos and video will be posted to the networks’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

About FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast — FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast — collectively reach more than 13 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year. For more information, please visit FOXSportsSouth.com, FOXSportsTennessee.com, and FOXSportsCarolinas.com.

21st Century Fox Impact Week

Impact Week is a 21st Century Fox initiative with over 30 offices across the country and around the globe committing the week to service in the communities where we work and live. In 2017, 21st Century Fox colleagues completed nearly 10,000 volunteer hours, impacting the lives of over 83,000 people across the United States. This year, Impact Week also serves as a critical piece of our 1M/365 campaign, which aims to positively impact 1 million people’s lives around the world through our collective actions across the company in 2018.