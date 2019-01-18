FOX Sports Carolina, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Tennessee to celebrate MLK Day with weekend of original content, event coverage in NBA, NHL games

ATLANTA — The FOX Sports Regional Networks will deliver a weekend of extensive programming in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. day during the networks’ game telecasts of the Atlanta Hawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Predators.

All of the networks’ game telecasts over the weekend will showcase an originally-produced feature on Dr. King’s proficiency in the game of billiards, and how in 1962 he used his love of the sport to preach the values of nonviolent resistance at Dick’s Cue Room, a pool hall in Albany, GA. In select telecasts the vignette will be followed by FOX Sports analyst and civil rights historian Mike “Stinger” Glenn’s interview with activist and Albany native Charles Sherrod from the location of where Dick’s Cue Room used to stand. Sherrod, a local leader during the Civil Rights Movement, played a key role within the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and was a catalyst for a local coalition known as The Albany Movement, which is what ultimately what brought Dr. King to their city.

FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Atlanta Hawks’ MLK Day activities on Monday, January 21, within Hawks LIVE pregame show at 2:30 p.m. ET as well as during the Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks game. The game presentation will feature Hawks player videos detailing what MLK Day means to them, footage from the National Civil Rights Museum’s community conversation featuring Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member and Hawks Vice Chairman Grant Hill, a recap of the Hawks’ community court dedication at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center, and player introductions performed by the Contagious Choir of dReam Center Church of Atlanta. The telecast will also feature a special halftime performance by Grammy-nominated artist Koryn Hawthorne.

FOX Sports Southeast will also televise the Memphis Grizzlies’ MLK Day activities on Monday, January 21, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET with a live telecast of the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, hosted by FOX Sports Southeast’s Pete Pranica (@PetePranica). The symposium will feature a conversation with eleven-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, Hall of Famers Wayne Embry and Bill Walton, and two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker, who are all being honored with the National Civil Rights Museum’s 14th Annual Sports Legacy Award. The symposium will be followed by Grizzlies LIVE pregame show at 5:00 p.m. ET, leading into the 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game featuring the New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies. The telecast will also feature a special halftime performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton.

Content and coverage will be also posted to the networks' team-specific social media accounts: @HornetsOnFSSE, @CanesOnFSCR, @HawksOnFSSE, @PredsOnFSTN and @GrizzliesOnFSSE.

