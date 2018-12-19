Former MVP Terry Pendleton headlines newest Braves Hall of Fame inductees

Terry Pendleton played 593 games in an Atlanta Braves uniform and helped the franchise capture four of its record 14 consecutive division championships. The 1991 National League MVP and veteran leader on the Worst-To-First Braves is now heading to the Braves Hall of Fame.

Pendleton will be joined in the class of 2019 by the posthumous induction of Baseball Hall of Famer Hugh Duffy, one of baseball’s best hitters in the late 1800s.

By the time Pendleton joined the Braves following the 1990 season, he’d established himself in the majors as a defense-first third baseman entering his age-30 season, winning two Gold Gloves with the St. Louis Cardinals but hitting far below league average. That was not the Terry Pendleton who arrived in Atlanta. In his first season with the Braves, Pendleton hit 22 home runs with an .880 OPS en route to being named NL MVP and helping the organization capture just its third division title since moving from Milwaukee.

Terry Pendleton bought a newspaper at the airport after signing with the @Braves. That day's sports section ripped the organization for signing him. He pinned the article to his locker in spring training … then won the MVP.#MVPWeek pic.twitter.com/1P8IBSUnF9 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) September 19, 2018

Pendleton remains one of only three Braves players — joining Dale Murphy and Hall of Fame Chipper Jones — to win an MVP award since the team moved to Atlanta.

Pendleton logged the best years of his lengthy career with the Braves, slashing .287/.327/.445 with 71 home runs, 130 doubles and 322 RBI. He also finished as the NL MVP runner-up to Barry Bonds in 1992 while making an All-Star appearance and capturing his third Gold Glove.

Duffy, a star during the franchise’s Boston days who captured the 1894 Triple Crown and still holds the MLB single-season record with a .440 batting average, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1945.

Both standout players also spent time in the franchise’s coaching ranks.

Pendleton and Duffy will be officially inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame on Jan. 18 at the Coca-Cola Roxy as a part of the team’s Chop Fest event.