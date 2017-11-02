Chopcast: What will Braves’ 2018 outfield look like around Ender Inciarte?

What went right, what went wrong and what’s next for the Braves at catcher? Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney review the 2017 season for the organization in the outfield, specifically the standout production of Ender Inciarte and question marks at the corner outfield spots, and what the Ronald Acuña-centric future could hold.

Topics include:

— How did Ender Inciarte’s 2017 season stack up league-wide?

— Can Lane Adams replicate outstanding production as fourth outfielder?

— Nick Markakis reaching 2,000 hits and his role

— Evaluating Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis’ struggles and/or declines and what they mean to the franchise moving forward

— The organization’s offseason path to Ronald Acuña