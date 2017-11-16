Chopcast: Have Braves found next bullpen centerpiece in A.J. Minter?
What went right, what went wrong and what’s next for the Braves’ bullpen? Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney review the 2017 season for the organization’s relief corps, including encouraging signs from A.J. Minter and Arodys Vizcaino, and how the front office could address its needs moving forward.
Episode highlight:
2010 Kimbrel: 20.2 innings, 40 Ks, 16 walks
2017 Minter: 15 innings, 26 Ks, 2 walks
Have the @Braves found their next bullpen star? pic.twitter.com/nOBOtCFmlZ
— FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) November 16, 2017
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED