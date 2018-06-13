Chopcast: Evaluating prep arm Carter Stewart, Braves’ 2018 draft haul

Baseball America draft expert Carlos Collazo joins the show to discuss the Atlanta Braves‘ 2018 draft haul, featuring prep right-hander Carter Stewart.

Here’s a highlight from the episode, diving into Carter Stewart’s scouting profile:

"It's the highest spin rate curveball (TrackMan has) ever recorded: amateur, minors or major leagues. … That's something that you can't teach."@CarlosACollazo on @Braves top draft pick Carter Stewart, the 6-foot-6 prep right-hander with a devastating curve. pic.twitter.com/7qXe9H0kHw

