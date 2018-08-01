Chopcast: Kevin Gausman, Adam Duvall highlight Braves’ 2018 trade deadline moves

The Atlanta Braves added five major-league pieces without undercutting their highly touted farm system at the 2018 trade deadline, notably acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and power-hitting outfielder Adam Duvall. Braves writers Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney break down the organization’s deadline moves.

ADDITIONS

RHP Kevin Gausman (club control through 2020), OF Adam Duvall (club control through 2021), LHP Jonny Venters (rental), RHP Brad Brach (rental), LHP Darren O’Day (club control through 2019)

SUBTRACTIONS

RHP Matt Wisler, RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Bruce Zimmermann, RHP Evan Phillips, C Brett Cumberland, INF Jean Carlos Encarnacion, OF Preston Tucker, international money