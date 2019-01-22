Braves re-sign Nick Markakis to 1-year contract with 2020 club option

Nick Markakis is returning to the Atlanta Braves.

The veteran outfielder agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract with a 2020 club option worth $6 million after taking All-Star, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors. The contract includes a $2 million buyout.

Markakis, who will be entering his age-35 season, will return to Atlanta’s outfield after his best offensive season since 2012, hitting 14 percent above league average and posting 2.6 wins above replacement. The left-handed bat responsible for 2,237 career hits returns to the fold after slashing .297/.366/.440 from the cleanup spot and playing every game in right field, though his productivity declined dramatically in the second half.

Markakis will join fellow 2018 Gold Glove winner Ender and reigning National League Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuña Jr. in Atlanta’s outfield for the second consecutive season with Adam Duvall, Johan Camargo and Charlie Culberson currently under contract as outfield depth options.

The Braves’ Opening Day payroll is projected to be approximately $115 million after signing the veteran and the 40-man roster is now full.

