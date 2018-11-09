Braves’ Nick Markakis claims first career Silver Slugger Award

In terms of individual accolades, this has been a season unlike any other for veteran Nick Markakis.

The Atlanta Braves right fielder won a Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night. It was the first of his career, coming after a season in which he was named an All-Star for the first time, and this past weekend he received his third Gold Glove.

Markakis had never received more than one award in a single season during his 13-year career.

“I’m very honored to be named a Silver Slugger award winner,” Markakis said in a statement released by the team. “It means a lot to be recognized by managers and coaches across the league, but I am particularly proud that I was able to contribute to the overall success of our team.”

The 34-year-old hit .297/.366/.440 with 43 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs, driving in 93 runs. Markakis hit 14 percent above league average on the season, his best season since 2012 and had his highest fWAR (2.6) since 2008 (6.0), his third full season in the majors.

Markakis, who played in every this season, led all National League outfielders in games played (162) and doubles and finished second in hits (185) an fourth in RBI and average.

He is the seventh Braves player to win a Silver Slugger and the first since Justin Upton in 2014. The franchise’s other recipients were Andruw Jones (2005), Gary Sheffield (2003), David Justice (1993), Ron Gant (1991) and Dale Murphy (1982-85).

Markakis, who spent the last four seasons in Atlanta, is a a free agent.