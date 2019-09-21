Braves LIVE Postseason Edition to air immediately following every Braves postseason game

ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast’s extensive coverage of the Atlanta Braves will continue into the postseason for the second consecutive year with flagship show Braves LIVE.

Braves LIVE Postseason Edition will air immediately following every game of the NL East champions’ postseason schedule, starting with Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday, Oct. 3, on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app. Local channel listings can be found here.

The show will be hosted by Chip Caray and feature expert analysis from Paul Byrd, Nick Green, Brian Jordan, and Peter Moylan, along with reporting from Kelsey Wingert, who will be traveling with the team.

All shows will originate from the FOX Sports set at The Battery Atlanta.

@FOXSportsBraves will have extensive and real-time content throughout the postseason from both on the field and in the clubhouse, including analysis from FOX Sports South broadcasters during each game. Additionally, podcast Chopcast LIVE will continue throughout the postseason.