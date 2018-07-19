Braves games on FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast rank No. 1 in NL, No. 2 in MLB for ratings growth

ATLANTA -– Through 91 games of the 2018 MLB season, Atlanta Braves ratings on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast delivered a 3.09 average household rating in the Atlanta DMA. This is a 51% uptick versus the same number of games in 2017, marking the highest year-over-year (YoY) household ratings growth of any National League team, and the second highest across all MLB teams.

Atlanta Braves telecasts on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast in the Atlanta DMA also rank #1 in prime on cable TV with a 3.29 primetime HH rating average since the start of the season, beating the average of all other cable networks. Among all television in the Atlanta DMA, Braves games on the networks rank #2.

The networks’ social media platforms have also delivered substantial gains since Opening Day with Braves content on FOX Sports South’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts; engagement is up 554% and video views are up 134% versus the first half of the 2017 season.

Additional ratings highlights for the first half of the 2018 season (Atlanta DMA):

• Highest-Rated Game: Monday, July 2, at New York Yankees (5.46 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast.

• Highest-Rated Braves LIVE Pregame Show: Sunday, July 15, versus Arizona Diamondbacks (1.54 HH rating) on FOX Sports South.

• Highest-Rated Braves LIVE Postgame Show: Sunday, May 20, versus Miami Marlins (3.61 HH rating) on FOX Sports South.

• Highest Peak Rating: Monday, July 2, at New York Yankees (6.87 HH rating in 10:00-10:15 p.m. ET window) on FOX Sports Southeast.

• Highest-Rated Series: Three games at New York Yankees on July 2-4 averaged a 4.49 HH rating on FOX Sports Southeast.

• Tuesday, June 12, versus New York Mets (3.41 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast outperformed ESPN’s telecast of the same game by 142%.

Ten Highest-Rated Games



RANK DAY DATE NETWORK OPPONENT TIME HH RATING ATL DMA 1 Mon 7/2 FSSE @ New York Yankees 7:00 PM 5.46 2 Thu 6/14 FSSE vs. San Diego Padres 7:30 PM 4.54 3 Thu 5/31 FSSE vs. Washington Nationals 7:30 PM 4.51 4 Sun 7/15 FSSO vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 1:30 PM 4.45 5 Wed 5/30 FSSE vs. New York Mets 7:30 PM 4.36 6 Sat 6/2 FSSO vs. Washington Nationals 4:00 PM 4.30 7 Sun 7/1 FSSO @ St. Louis Cardinals 2:00 PM 4.28 8 Wed 5/16 FSSE vs. Chicago Cubs 7:30 PM 4.18 9 Wed 7/4 FSSE @ New York Yankees 1:00 PM 4.16 10 Sun 6/17 FSSO vs. San Diego Padres 1:30 PM 4.14 The Braves return to FOX Sports South on Friday, July 20, for a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals; pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Braves LIVE. Data Sources:

About FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, televising 157 games during the 2018 MLB regular season to 9 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Braves telecasts are also available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers. A complete schedule of regular season games on the networks can be found here and local channel listings per state can be found here. Braves content from the networks is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 15 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 the Fan (AM), WYAY-FM (106.7) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.