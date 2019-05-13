Braves alums Chipper Jones, Ryan Klesko, Kris Medlen to join Braves LIVE as guest analysts

ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast announced today that former Braves players Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10), Ryan Klesko, and Kris Medlen will serve as guest analysts for Braves LIVE, the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show for Atlanta Braves telecasts. The alums will appear on the show before and after Braves games on the FOX Sports set at The Battery Atlanta, and in the FOX Sports South studios in Atlanta. Local channel listings for FOX Sports Southeast can be found here.

Jones, a 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, will make his first-ever appearance as an analyst for Braves LIVE on Thursday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET when the Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Klesko, a former Braves first baseman/outfielder, will appear three times on Braves LIVE during the Braves vs. San Francisco Giants series starting on Monday, May 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Kelsko will return on Wednesday, May 22, at 9:00 p.m. ET and Thursday, May 23, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Former Braves pitcher Medlen is set to make two appearances as an analyst. His debut will be Tuesday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m. ET when the Braves host the Cardinals. Medlen will return to Braves LIVE on Tuesday, May 21, at 9:00 p.m. ET when the Braves face the Giants on the road.

Braves LIVE Guest Analysts on FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO

DATE TIME GAME LOCATION HOST ANALYST Tues. 5/14 6:30 p.m. pregame & 10:15 p.m. postgame Cardinals vs. Braves The Battery Atlanta Kelsey Wingert Brian Jordan & Kris Medlen Thurs. 5/16 6:30 p.m. pregame & 10:15 p.m. postgame Cardinals vs. Braves The Battery Atlanta Kelsey Wingert Brian Jordan, Nick Green & Chipper Jones* Mon. 5/20 9:00 p.m. pregame & 12:30 a.m. postgame Braves vs. Giants FOX Sports South studios Jerome Jurenovich Ryan Klesko Tues. 5/21 9:00 p.m. pregame & 12:30 a.m. postgame Braves vs. Giants FOX Sports South studios Jerome Jurenovich Kris Medlen Wed. 5/22 9:00 p.m. pregame & 12:30 a.m. postgame Braves vs. Giants FOX Sports South studios Jerome Jurenovich Ryan Klesko Thurs. 5/23 3:00 p.m. pregame & 6:30 p.m. postgame Braves vs. Giants FOX Sports South studios Jerome Jurenovich Ryan Klesko

*Jones to appear on pregame show only

Braves LIVE, along with Braves games on the network, can be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers. Extensive Braves coverage from the networks is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, slated to televise 154 games during the 2019 MLB regular season to 9 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A complete schedule of regular season games on the networks can be found here.

