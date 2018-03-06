Braves add power-hitting infielder Ryan Schmipf in trade with Rays

The Atlanta Braves added a power option for cash in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday afternoon, acquiring infielder Ryan Schimpf to add to their options in spring camp.

The 29-year-old Schimpf was recently designated for assignment after the Rays picked up Carlos Gomez on a one-year deal. The Braves outrighted Josh Ravin, an offseason trade acquisition from the Los Angeles Dodgers, to Triple-A Gwinnett once he cleared waivers.

Schimpf provided 34 home runs in 527 plate appearances for the San Diego Padres since the start of the 2016 season, an extreme fly-ball hitter who primarily plays second and third base.

Among players with 500 or more plate appearances over the past two seasons, only Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, David Ortiz and J.D. Martinez have posted higher isolated power numbers. The only player since 2000 to even approach Schmipf’s absurd 64.6 percent fly-ball rate is Frank Thomas, who capped his Hall of Fame career by hitting fly balls on 54.4 percent of his batted balls.

The Ryan Schimpf spray chart. Could be an interesting fit at SunTrust Park where it’s 325 down the right-field line. #Braves pic.twitter.com/0HJ3t2orGr — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) March 5, 2018

The issues for Schmipf have arrived when the ball does not leave the yard. He owns a career .317 on-base percentage despite a solid walk rate (13.1 percent) and his numbers fell off dramatically last season. Only seven players have struck out more often in more attempts since 2016.

Schimpf joins a mix of non-catching bench options that include Charlie Culberson, Lane Adams, Preston Tucker, Rio Ruiz and Danny Santana.

The Braves still have two options left for Schmipf so he could serve as positional depth down at Triple-A Gwinnett.