Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast driving ratings, streaming, social media growth through midpoint of season

ATLANTA — Through 91 games of the 2019 MLB season, Atlanta Braves telecasts on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast delivered a 3.21 average household rating in the Atlanta DMA, up 6% compared to the same timeframe during the 2018 season. This year-over-year (YoY) gain is incremental to the significant rise the networks realized at this point last season, when they saw a 51% HH rating increase in 2018 versus the 2017 midpoint. That 2017 to 2018 mid-season YoY HH ratings increase ranked second in all of Major League Baseball.

Braves telecasts on the networks in the Atlanta DMA delivered a 3.45 primetime HH rating average during the regular season to date, ranking #1 in prime among all cable networks. Among all television in the Atlanta DMA, Braves games on the networks rank #2. Additionally, during the first half of the season, the networks’ HH ratings ranked #1 for 12 nights in primetime for all of television in the Atlanta DMA.

June was a particularly strong month for Braves telecasts on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, delivering a 3.61 HH rating, up 11% versus June 2018.

The networks’ Braves LIVE postgame shows have also benefited from the ratings growth, delivering a 1.41 HH rating, up 10% versus the first half the 2018 season.

In addition to ratings success on television, Braves games streamed on FOX Sports GO have also delivered significant gains: average streams per game are up 97%, total average minutes streamed per game are up 60%, and unique streams per game are up 40% versus the 2018 season.

Braves content on the networks’ social media platforms has delivered triple-digit increases across key performance indicators on FOX Sports South’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, as engagement is up 159%, video views are up 144% and impressions are up 115% versus the first half of the 2018 season.

Additional ratings highlights for the first half of the 2019 season (Atlanta DMA):

2019 to Date — Highest-Rated Braves Games on

FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast