Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast driving ratings, streaming, social media growth through midpoint of season
ATLANTA — Through 91 games of the 2019 MLB season, Atlanta Braves telecasts on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast delivered a 3.21 average household rating in the Atlanta DMA, up 6% compared to the same timeframe during the 2018 season. This year-over-year (YoY) gain is incremental to the significant rise the networks realized at this point last season, when they saw a 51% HH rating increase in 2018 versus the 2017 midpoint. That 2017 to 2018 mid-season YoY HH ratings increase ranked second in all of Major League Baseball.
Braves telecasts on the networks in the Atlanta DMA delivered a 3.45 primetime HH rating average during the regular season to date, ranking #1 in prime among all cable networks. Among all television in the Atlanta DMA, Braves games on the networks rank #2. Additionally, during the first half of the season, the networks’ HH ratings ranked #1 for 12 nights in primetime for all of television in the Atlanta DMA.
June was a particularly strong month for Braves telecasts on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, delivering a 3.61 HH rating, up 11% versus June 2018.
The networks’ Braves LIVE postgame shows have also benefited from the ratings growth, delivering a 1.41 HH rating, up 10% versus the first half the 2018 season.
In addition to ratings success on television, Braves games streamed on FOX Sports GO have also delivered significant gains: average streams per game are up 97%, total average minutes streamed per game are up 60%, and unique streams per game are up 40% versus the 2018 season.
Braves content on the networks’ social media platforms has delivered triple-digit increases across key performance indicators on FOX Sports South’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, as engagement is up 159%, video views are up 144% and impressions are up 115% versus the first half of the 2018 season.
Additional ratings highlights for the first half of the 2019 season (Atlanta DMA):
2019 to Date — Highest-Rated Braves Games on
FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast
|RANK
|DAY
|DATE
|NETWORK
|OPPONENT
|TIME (ET)
|HH RATING ATL DMA
|1
|Tues.
|6/25
|FSSE
|@ Chicago Cubs
|8:00 p.m.
|4.93
|2
|Wed.
|6/19
|FSSE
|vs. New York Mets
|7:15 p.m.
|4.70
|3
|Sun.
|7/7
|FSSO
|vs. Miami Marlins
|1:15 p.m.
|4.69
|4
|Tues.
|6/11
|FSSE
|vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:15 p.m.
|4.62
|5
|Thurs.
|7/4
|FSSE
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|7:15 p.m.
|4.59
|6
|Sat.
|6/15
|FSSO
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|7:15 p.m.
|4.53
|7
|Wed.
|7/3
|FSSE
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|7:15 p.m.
|4.41
|8
|Sun.
|6/16
|FSSO
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|7:15 p.m.
|4.36
|9
|Tues.
|7/2
|FSSE
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|7:15 p.m.
|4.35
|10
|Fri.
|6/14
|FSSO
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|7:15 p.m.
|4.33
- Highest-Rated Braves LIVE Pregame Show: Sunday, April 7, versus Miami Marlins (1.71 HH rating) on FOX Sports South.
- Highest Peak Rating: Tuesday, June 25, at Chicago Cubs (5.93 HH rating in 9:30-9:45 p.m. ET window) on FOX Sports Southeast.
- Highest-Rated Series: Three games on June 14-16 versus Philadelphia Phillies (4.41 average HH rating) on FOX Sports South.
- Performance Against National Networks:
- Saturday, March 30, at Philadelphia Phillies (1.78 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast at 4:00 p.m. ET outperformed FS1’s telecast of the same game by 100%.
- Wednesday, April 3, versus Chicago Cubs (2.61 HH rating) on FOX Sports South at 7:15 p.m. ET outperformed ESPN’s telecast of the same game by 90%.
- Saturday, April 13, versus New York Mets (2.89 HH rating) on FOX Sports South at 7:15 p.m. ET outperformed FS1’s telecast of the game by 295%.
- Wednesday, May 15, versus St. Louis Cardinals (2.90 HH rating) on FOX Sports Southeast at 7:15 p.m. ET outperformed ESPN’s telecast of the same game by 166%.
The Braves return to FOX Sports South on Friday, July 12, for a three-game road series against the San Diego Padres; coverage will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET with Braves LIVE.
Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast
The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, slated to televise 152 games during the 2019 MLB regular season to 9 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A complete schedule of regular season games on the networks can be found here. Local channel listings for the networks can be found here.
FOX Sports GO
FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
Atlanta Braves
Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 16 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), WNNX, Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.