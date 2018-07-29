The Braves continued bolstering their bullpen without putting a dent into the depths of their heralded farm system, acquiring former All-Star Brad Brach from the Orioles on Sunday for an international signing slot.

Atlanta also went the same route in their deal with the Rays for Jonny Venters last Thursday.

The 32-year-old Brach, who is in the final year of his contract, has a 4.85 ERA and 11 saves in 39 innings out of the bullpen over 42 games for Baltimore this season.

The Atlanta #Braves today acquired RHP Brad Brach from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for an international signing slot. pic.twitter.com/j9snsjBgoi — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 29, 2018

While the right-hander struggled this month to the tune of a 10.80 ERA in 6 2/3 innings in eight appearances, though he does have a career-best 46.5 ground-ball rate on the season. He also ranked among the American League’s top 30 relievers with a 12.7 swinging strike percentage.

There is the potential that the former 2016 All-Star could also use a change of scenery out of the AL East, which is home to four of the top 16 offenses in terms of FanGraphs WAR, topped by the Yankees and Red Sox.

He’ll join an Atlanta bullpen that has a collective 4.25 ERA, which ranks 19th in the majors and trails only the Indians’ 5.08 and Rockies’ 5.19 among teams in the playoff hunt. It’s also a group that is without closer Arodyz Vizcaino, who is out due to shoulder inflammation and remains weeks at least a week away from being cleared to throw again.

In order to make room for Brach on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred starter Brandon McCarthy to the 60-day disabled list.