The ACC's youngest team may be positioning itself to be the class of the Coastal Division.

There were variables at play against No. 19 Florida State, which was playing in its first game in a new offense under new coach Willie Taggart, with a quarterback at the helm in Deondre Francois who hadn't played since last season's opener. But nonetheless, No. 20 Virginia Tech impressed, especially on defense, in a 24-3 win in Tallahassee on Monday night.

Justin Fuente's crew returned just four starters from last year's defense -- defections which included six players who are on NFL rosters, and four of whom left Blacksburg as underclassmen -- and on both sides of the ball started a conference-low four seniors.

That included at cornerback -- with Caleb Farley and Bryce Watts getting the nods -- and Rayshard Ashby and Dylan Rivers at linebacker. Farley is a redshirt freshman, and the other three are sophomores, with Watts (five tackles and one pass breakup) the most accomplished of them last season.

Yet, it was difficult to spot the inexperience on defense as the Hokies held the Seminoles in check, forcing five turnovers, including an ode to Beamer Ball with a punt blocked for a touchdown by Eric Kumah.

Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson largely cooled after an impressive opening drive in which he hit on four passes, the final a 10-yard TD strike to Damon Hazelton. He finished 16 of 26 for two scores, the second coming on a 49-yard pass to Kumah with 5:11 to play.