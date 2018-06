Ultra-productive Flowers-Suzuki platoon remain among baseball’s premier bargains

Tyler Flowers singled in his final plate appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers, capping an eight-hit, three-double road trip for Atlanta’s catchers.

Flowers and Kurt Suzuki have combined to form one of baseball’s best platoons and premier bargains, accounting for 7.1 wins above replacement (and counting) at a ridiculous $12 million total price tag.

Controllable young stars remain MLB franchises’ financial utopia — Aaron Judge led the majors with an 8.2 WAR last season while making less than $1 million — but here’s a look at the most team-friendly post-arbitration deals to see where that 0.59 wins per million dollars spent on Braves catchers would rank if the 2018 season ended right now.

Cleveland 2B/3B: Jose Ramirez transitioned from second base to third base and hasn’t slowed down one bit. Cleveland struck gold with the most fortunately timed extension in recent memory by inking Ramirez to a five-year. $26 million deal with two club options before the 25-year-old went from breakout talent to one of baseball’s top performers. After a 6.7 WAR-season in 2017, he’s on pace for one of the best third-base seasons in MLB history — all at a total price tag of $3 million. Wherever he's playing, that's where the bargain is. WAR per million spent: 3.67

Astros 2B: Jose Altuve’s inclusion on this list is made possible by signing a backloaded extension that pays him only $10.5 million from 2017 to 2018 before escalating. Still, he’s already a 10-win player since 2017 and he boasts an MVP award. WAR per million spent: 1.0

Angels SS: Andrelton Simmons’ offensive development makes him one of the most valuable players in baseball. The former Braves standout will likely be remembered as the best defensive player of his generation (at least), but hitting 14 percent above league average while making $19 million over this two-year stretch puts him on another level. WAR per million spent: 0.43

Diamondbacks 1B: Signed days before the start of his breakout 2013 season, Paul Goldschmidt’s extension might be the front-office steal of the decade. Since putting his signature on the contract, which runs through 2019 thanks to a club option, only Mike Trout and Josh Donaldson have posted a higher WAR among positions players. WAR per million spent: 0.35

Finding seven wins above replacement (and counting) for less than $20 million is rare. The other post-arbitration examples around the league only serve to underscore how difficult finding that level of production is on the free-agent market: Ramirez, Altuve and Goldschmidt were homegrown extensions and Simmons was a vastly improved trade acquisition.

Regardless of overall team performance, the free-agent signings of Flowers and Suzuki — and subsequent re-signing of Suzuki this past offseason — have proven to be among the best open-market moves of the past three years. And now they are paying off for a potential contender.