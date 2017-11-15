Track Record: 12 notable moves from Alex Anthopoulos’ time as Blue Jays GM

Dec. 16, 2009: Traded away Roy Halladay

Alex Anthopoulos sat in Toronto’s general manager’s chair for a few weeks before making his first major splash, trading a franchise legend in the late Roy Halladay. The 2003 American League Cy Young winner and five-time All-Star ranked first in franchise history in winning percentage, second in wins and strikeouts and third in innings pitched when Anthopoulos, who had watched Halladay excel for years as assistant GM under J.P. Ricciardi, traded his best player to a contender.

Halladay facilitated the deal by agreeing to a $60 million contract extension with the Phillies, netting the Blue Jays prospects Kyle Drabek, Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Taylor. Though the return never panned out — former top prospect Kyle Drabek only pitched 180 innings in his big-league career, d’Arnaud and Taylor became a future trade pieces — the deal, at the end of the day, was to give a potential Hall of Famer a chance to win a World Series at the end of his career.