Track Record: 12 notable moves from Alex Anthopoulos’ time as Blue Jays GM
Dec. 16, 2009: Traded away Roy Halladay
June 7, 2010: Drafted Aaron Sanchez, Noah Syndergaard
Dec. 16, 2010: Re-signed Edwin Encarnación
Jan. 21, 2011: Traded away Vernon Wells
June 4, 2012: Drafted Marcus Stroman
Nov. 19, 2012: Traded for Jose Reyes, Mark Beuhrle and Josh Johnson
Dec. 17, 2012: Traded for R.A. Dickey
Oct. 28, 2014: Selected Justin Smoak off waivers
Nov. 18, 2014: Signed Russell Martin
Nov. 28, 2014: Traded for Josh Donaldson
July 28, 2015: Traded for Troy Tulowitzki, LaTroy Hawkins
July 30, 2015: Traded for David Price
