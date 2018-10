The Braves’ slimmer margin for error caught up to them

The Los Angeles Dodgers were NLDS favorites for a reason — or several.

The well-establish National League contenders were neither surprise division winners nor inexperienced upstarts. As the Braves rebuilt, the Dodgers rattled off 90-win seasons. The 2018 Dodgers capped their sixth consecutive division title with the league’s best run differential and the top offense in baseball after the trade deadline. They made splash moves to acquire Manny Machado, the best-available hitter this summer, David Freese and Brian Dozier, side-stepping concerns over club control in win-now moves.

The result was an extremely deep roster built for playoff baseball: Effective starting options, a daunting stockpile of power bats to counteract an opposing manager’s decisions and World Series experience to spare.

“A lot of those guys are bought, you know? I felt like a lot of our guys are homegrown. You gain that experience. What just happened I think was huge for us,” Freeman said. “I feel like we have what they have over there. They’ve just got guys that are six to 10 years in the big leagues. We’ve got guys that are zero to two.

"So I feel like we’re gonna be better-suited for playoffs from now on. What they’ve done in the front office to make this team how it is, I think we’re going to be here for a long time. Obviously that’s a powerhouse over there. They’ve got a lot more money. But I feel like our guys zero-to-two (years of experience) are about to take the next step and we’ll be winning titles here.”

Baseball’s playoffs offer few guarantees for favorites, especially a favorite needing a one-game tiebreaker to secure its divisional ticket, but Atlanta’s meeting with Los Angeles proved to be a clash of timelines.

The Dodgers are farther ahead in the pecking order for now, which cut Atlanta’s margin for error down to almost nothing. And there were errors.

Braves pitchers walked 27 batters in four games. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta’s best player in the series, missed a sign to cost the team a rare baserunner in Game 1. Anibal Sanchez gave up his first career home run on a 3-0 count in Game 2. Freese, the aforementioned deadline pickup who happens to have a .830 OPS and a World Series MVP, was able to push across the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning only after Yasiel Puig’s pop-up to right field — a play with a 3 percent hit probability — dropped between Nick Markakis and Ozzie Albies.

The Dodgers outscored Atlanta 20-8 in the NLDS and 55-26 in the season series overall.

The matchup evened up after the two teams boarded their respective flights to Atlanta, but seemingly every frame was a high-stress inning for Braves pitchers.

“I think probably after we won the division, they probably sat around and thought about the playoffs, but until you actually experience it, the intensity, just the electricity that's involved in that. And like I say, if a team makes the playoffs, they're pretty good,” Snitker said. “So the consistency — knowing we played the Dodgers this year and how strong they are, but it's just — I think it's just been a great experience for all those young guys to have experienced the postseason at such a young age. I hope they remember how good it felt when we clinched the division. And as they head to their offseason and their workouts and when they get to spring training, you know, they'll have an eye on the prize there."

The Braves have clear question marks after squaring up against a juggernaut, some of which may be addressed through in-house development and growth. Markakis is a pending free agent, leaving a void in right field with ample payroll flexibility and a top-tier farm system to address it. Kurt Suzuki, who drove in Atlanta’s two runs in Game 4 to complete another strong offensive campaign, can also hit the market. The starting rotation and bullpen took significant strides as the team continued to promote young arms and make trades, but even All-Star starter Mike Foltynewicz addressed the pressing need to address the team’s walk issues before their next presumptive playoff run.

The Atlanta Braves were quite a few pieces away in 2018. Los Angeles made that clear this October.

The path ahead for Alex Anthopoulos’ front office, however, is littered with potential answers — both within the organization and elsewhere.