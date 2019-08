1. Mike Soroka making run at historical rookie season

He's already been an All-Star and should be in the National League Cy Young and Rookie of the Year conversations, and barring any changes to the Braves rotation days or skipped starts down the stretch, Mike Soroka is making a run at a historic season -- for any young starter this decade, and for any rookie Braves starter since the move to Atlanta.

Soroka's 2.32 ERA has him in line to join the late Jose Fernandez (2.19 ERA in 2013 at a mere 20 years old) and Mark Prior (2.43 in 2003 at age 22) as the only qualified starters with an ERA under 2.50 this decade.

Soroka is also on pace for 29 starts and 174 innings pitched, potentially giving the right-hander eight more starts (general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Thursday "We haven't made any arrangements to [limit his innings]. We're just going to play it by ear."). His seven scoreless innings Saturday vs. the Marlins gives Soroka 14 quality starts on the season, which is 10th in the NL and a whopping eight more than the other 24 pitchers age 22 or younger who have started a game this season.

Those 14 starts with three runs or fewer through with at least six innings pitched are currently eighth-most since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966. Soroka has a chance to bypass Pete Smith and Hall of Famers John Smoltz (21 in 1988 and '89, respectively) and finish second to Steve Avery, who had 23 in 1992 (at age 22).

Now, expecting every one of Soroka's remaining starts to result in a QS is unfair and (maybe?) unlikely, but he's four more from joining Julio Teheran (2013) in the top five and he is five quality starts away from another HOFer, Tom Glavine (19 in '88).