The Braves are not sugarcoating their own relief issues, so what’s now?

Luke Jackson received one of the final Opening Day roster spots, stumbled out of the gates and merely bounced back to be perhaps Atlanta’s best reliever through the season’s first month. That’s not meant as a slight to the resilient right-hander with genuinely high-end stuff: He’s been great. He's carrying a 2.57 ERA. He's been striking out 26.3 percent of batters and avoiding damage. He doesn’t have much competition for Braves Reliever of the Month, though.

Atlanta’s bullpen has been the team’s glaring weakness.

That’s not to say the Braves will not eventually have the right combination of arms in 2019 or that they are fully healthy or that those who have struggled are lost causes, but after not addressing the relief corps in the offseason the front office is not attempting to sugarcoat a collective 5.18 FIP (29th in MLB) and sub-replacement level production.

“There’s no doubt no one likes what we’re seeing. These are tough losses. This is results-oriented,” said Anthopoulos before Jackson earned his second career save in another high-scoring affair in the Colorado series finale. “ … I think it goes without saying that we’re not pleased with the results, the players aren’t pleased with the results, the staff aren’t. We’re obviously going to continue to work to try to get better.

"Until those results show up, it’s all talk.”

The Braves have held a lead in 11 of their 14 losses. In three of those losses they’ve led after six innings, including Saturday night’s deflating loss to Colorado.

There’s also no avoiding that Atlanta has spoiled top-tier production (2nd in WAR, 5th in wRC+) from its position players. So what now?

“There’s obviously a lot of talent there. We’ve seen a lot of these guys have success in the past," Anthopoulos said. "Whether that’s bringing in people from the outside or getting internal improvements from the guys that are here, we’re going to continue to grind.”

The franchise added veteran left-hander Jerry Blevins on Sunday to fill the void left behind by absent lefties Jonny Venters and Jesse Biddle — neither of whom jumped out to a strong start — but it’s difficult seeing that pickup as a game-changing move for a roster that has featured eight different relievers claiming negative WAR numbers thus far.

The Braves have tried to toe the line between present and future ever since Anthopoulos arrived and it paid off with a division title in Year 1. (Full disclosure: I was also bullish on Atlanta's collection of arms panning out into a good bullpen in the preseason, and that could still be the case by season's end. A couple cost-effective additions wouldn't have hurt, though, especially with Arodys Vizcaino's well-known shoulder issue hovering over the decision-making.)

However, Year 2 isn’t cruising along quite as smoothly since three NL East teams spent hundreds of millions of dollars to catch up. At what point does protecting the future come at the cost of sacrificing the present?

As Anthopoulos mentioned before Sunday's game there are two ways to address the issue: Internally and externally. Will the Braves be willing to push more of their young arms into major-league action, even if it means moving starters into bullpen roles like we saw at the end of last season? Will they part with a coveted prospect — something this front office regime has yet to do — to find relief help well before the trade deadline? Will they eventually find common ground with that one key reliever on the free-agent market?

It's a long season. The postseason (and more) is still very much in play. But if a rival does start to run away with the division, Atlanta’s current production could force them into a greater sense of urgency to answer those questions.