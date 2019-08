1. With Kevin Gausman out, can Mike Foltynewicz solve Atlanta's fifth starter vacancy?

(UPDATED AFTER THE REDS CLAIMED KEVIN GAUSMAN ON WAIVERS MONDAY AFTERNOON)



Atlanta can win its division without a No. 5 starter emerging. Let’s just get that out of the way.

With 49 games remaining, the Braves can play .500 ball and still win 90 to 91 games, likely securing consecutive NL East titles as the Nationals and Phillies both sit seven games back on Aug. 5. According to FanGraphs and FiveThirtyEight, Atlanta’s playoff odds are 97 percent or better and its chances of winning the division hover around 85 percent.

The Braves do not need a big push to reach the finish line. They just need to avoid a collapse.

That still does not answer perhaps the team’s biggest post-deadline question mark: Can anybody round out the rotation behind Mike Soroka, Dallas Keuchel, Julio Teheran and Max Fried? Soroka (2.9 WAR, 2.37 ERA) is in the Cy Young conversation. Keuchel has been the steadying veteran presence manager Brian Snitker needed. Teheran is enjoying an under-the-radar bounce-back season — his best since 2016 — and, after a midseason lull, Fried appears to be back on track, allowing just five earned runs over his past three starts. The Braves can cruise to the finish line if they get solid production from that group. It’s not the scariest playoff rotation by any means, but it can get the job done if Atlanta’s offense shows up this year.

However, Braves starters outside of that Soroka-Keuchel-Teheran-Fried mix have a combined ERA climbing over 6.50. So what happens with that fifth spot?

The answer to that question became much clearer Monday afternoon after the Cincinnati Reds claimed Kevin Gausman on waivers. On a conference call, general manager Alex Anthopoulos highlighted Gausman's accomplishments in Atlanta — helping push the franchise to its 2018 National League East title with a strong performance after being the team's major trade deadline splash — but noted the drop in his production in 2019: “This is performance-based. Every game counts."

The Reds assume the remainder of Gausman's 2019 salary and retain his control through 2020.

This turns the page to Mike Foltynewicz. Atlanta’s preseason No. 1 has hit his stride at Triple-A Gwinnett:

Since Demotion (6 starts): 33 2/3 innings, 2.67 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 8 walks

Past 3 Starts: 16 innings, 1.13 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks

Needless to say, getting anything close to Folty circa 2018 would be a major boost for the Braves. Anthopoulos said the Triple-A staff flagged his return to form and the right-hander's recent run was the ultimate reason the team placed Gausman on waivers: "At the end of the day, we were going to give Folty another opportunity.”

If last season’s All-Star starter is still not there, there’s a long list of options — none of whom have excelled in limited time in 2019.

Promising arms Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright have each made four starts with sub-replacement production. Wilson has been the better of the two but Wright, the organization’s top pick in 2017, is on an absolute tear at Triple-A one this past seven starts: 2.22 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. There’s also talented right-hander Touki Toussaint, who is also at Triple-A after struggling to recapture last season’s late-season magic. Sean Newcomb owns the best numbers and longest track record of this group, but he’s emerged as one of the better left-handed relievers in baseball, filling a major need for the Braves. I’d expect him to stay put for the remainder of the season.

The wildcard in this mix is, of course, top pitching prospect Ian Anderson, who has been a one-man wrecking crew against Double-A hitters this season. The 21-year-old ranks second in the minors in strikeouts to go along with a 2.68 ERA. He’s one of the best prospects in baseball and postseason baseball is the time to ride your best arms.

Atlanta turned to unproven arms Toussaint and Chad Sobotka last year and, if healthy, Jacob Webb has a good shot at making a postseason roster this season. Could Anderson jump into this mix? Here’s the issue: He’s already thrown 111 innings in 2019. The former No. 3 overall pick’s career-high is just 119 frames. The Braves front office does not subscribe to shutting down players or setting strict inning limits for young arms. It is still worth considering how well Anderson’s arm would hold up with an extra month-plus tacked onto the end of the minor-league season. Maybe there’s a non-zero chance it happens — as he climbs to Triple-A along with fellow top prospects Cristian Pache and Drew Waters, Anthopoulos did mention his name in the context of arms who could help — but the Braves have plenty of options outside of rushing Anderson.

Though there’s a chance it may not matter in the grand scheme of the division race, getting another arm going would certainly be nice insurance for Atlanta. Now Foltynewicz gets another chance to prove he's got it covered.