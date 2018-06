1. With little over a month until trade deadline, what is Braves' biggest area of need?

Third base. Starting rotation. Bullpen.

The Braves' areas of need as one of baseball's biggest surprises eyes a return to the postseason appear to be defined, but do recent injuries -- including one lingering one at Triple-A -- and recent performance impact how aggressive general manager Alex Anthopoulos will be in addressing them before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline?

As far as the starters, rookie Mike Soroka went on the disabled list Friday for the second time in a month with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, and meanwhile, Julio Teheran was tagged for a season-high seven earned runs by the Orioles and Anibal Sanchez allowed four runs in five innings agaainst the Blue Jays.

Closer Arodys Vizcaino went on the DL with a sore right shoulder, and the past two weeks, four relievers have ERAs over 6.75. Vizcaino is expected to be back when his 1-day stint -- which is retroactive to June 21 -- ends.

Atlanta has options in A.J. Minter (3.30 ERA, 2.60 FIP and two saves) and Dan Winkler (2.73 ERA and 1.45 FIP), who blew a save opportunity on Friday, but getting up-close looks at the Padres' Brad Hand, Kirby Yates, Craig Stammen and Adam Cimber or the Orioles' Brad Brach, Zach Britton and Darren O'Day -- some of the top relievers that could be had on the market -- could pique the Braves' interest.

Hand is in the first year of a $19.75 million deal, and Cimber, a rookie, has tons of club control. Stammen, with two years left is an attractive, as are Branch and Britton are both in the last year's of their deal, while O'Day is due $9 million in 2019.

Then there's the hot corner, where Johan Camargo has been solid, but a market that includes two players whose teams Atlanta faced in the past week in Baltimore's Manny Machado and Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson -- as well as the Royals' Mike Moustakas may be hard to ignore. Add in the uncertainty with Austin Riley, who has been sidelined since June 3 with a sprained right posterior cruciate ligament, and things get more interesting.

The 21-year-old is expected to return to Triple-A Gwinnett's lineup in about two weeks, creating a tight window if the Braves think they can get Riley back to the form that's resulted in 10 home runs across 53 games across two levels.

It's worth noting that despite Vizcaino's shoulder issues, the Braves weren't interested in getting into the mix for Kelvin Herrera, who ended up with the rival Nationals. Given the talent Atlanta already has in the bullpen and Anthopoulos' statements from back at Winter Meetings that he's more than comfortable moving high-end starting prospects (think Kolby Allard or Luis Gohara when he returns) through the bullpen, like he did with Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman in Toronto.

The Braves could seek to supplement its position at third beyond Camargo and Charlie Culberson. Camargo, who struggled against right-handed pitching last season is now at 28 percenta bove league average to go along with a 98 wRC+ vs. lefties, all while sitting on a 3.2 defensive WAR.

Over the last 30 days, Camargo's 121 wRC+ is seventh-best among National League third basemen. It's not necessarily cornerstone of the future production, but it's also not blow-your-prosepct-capital on a replacement, bad.

Despite the depth of starting pitching, with the Braves understandably being cautious with Soroka and the erratic play of Teheran, entering a starting pitching market may be the most logical move.

Toronto's J.A. Happ, a free-agent-to-be just went 8 1/3 in a 5-4 win over Atlanta last week, has to be on that short list, along with the Rays' Chris Archer (under club control though '21) and the Rangers' Cole Hamels . And if Anthopoulos wants to go big, there's always the Mets' Jacob deGrom ... though the price tag there could be ghastly.

With Anthopoulos' gunslinger reputation, the first-year GM could make a seismic deal like Jon Morosi tossed out last week on MLB Network Radio for Hamels and Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre. But with the Braves being patient while building the future, there remains the chance that any deal isn't as earth-shattering as the kind Anthopoulos swing in Toronto (think the Troy Tulowitzki and David Price trades).

The NL East window opened sooner than the Braves could have anticipated. Maybe proceeding with caution is the right play.