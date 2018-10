1. The Pheñom arrived, and so too did the Braves offense

Ronald Acuña Jr. has had a penchant for aligning himself with legendary names throughout his otherworldly rookie season. He did it again with just one swing in Game 3, giving the Braves offense a life it's been begging for in this series.

Acuña sent a 97-mph four-seam fastball from Dodgers starter Walker Buehler sailing 414 feet into the left center seats, breaking things open for a slumping Atlanta offense with a grand slam that made the outfielder the youngest player in history to hit one in the postseason.

At 20 years, 128 days, Acuña broke the record of Mickey Mantle who, hit a grand slam in the 1953 World Series at 21.

"He continues to amaze," said Freeman. "I don't think we wanted anybody else in that situation. It's kind of fitting our starting pitcher was the first one to get an RBI in this series. In that situation, Ronald was able to work the count and get a hitter's count and I think everybody had all the confidence in the world. He's been doing it all year and it's continued in the playoffs. He's pretty incredible and everybody's getting to see it."

Four innings later, after the Dodgers clawed back behind a two-run single from Justin Turner and homers by Chris Taylor and Max Muncy to make it 5-5, Freeman added a long ball of his own on the first pitch off Los Angeles reliever and former Braves pitcher Alex Wood. For a lineup that came in with the fewest HRs of any team in the postseason, it gave the Braves their first multi-homer game since Sept. 19.

"We're not the biggest home run hitting team, so it was definitely different," Freeman said. "We are usually small-ball team. But it's definitely hard in the playoffs to get three hits in a row to score some runs. So when we got into that situation -- the Dodgers did it to us. They seemed to hit the big home run. Luckily Ronald was able to do that in the second inning, and I was able to get a pitch up in the sixth. It's very tough to get three in a row, so sometimes you just need to have the key ones."

After Braves starter Sean Newcomb walked for the game's first run, and Atlanta's first in the first three games of the series, Acunã found himself up 3-0 on Buehler -- who flirted with a no-hitter in the NL West tiebreaker against the Rockies and who entered the postseason with the league's lowest batting average against (.184) -- before he watched a questionable fourth pitch, a 97-mph four-seam fastball, be called for a strike.

Acuña didn't hesitate on the next offering, tagging Buehler for just his third home run allowed since Aug. 5., while supplanting a legend in the process. On the topic of Mantle, when asked if he recognized the name, the Venezuelan drew laughs from the collection of reporters when he replied, "No, I don't recognize him. I wasn't even born."

As he and the rookie walked out of the interview room, Freeman quipped, "I'll work with him on Mickey Mantle."