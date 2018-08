1. Johan Camargo altered perceived in-season 3B plans, but does he alter the offseason ones as well?

When the Braves parted ways with Jose Bautista on May 20, general manager Alex Anthopoulos was clear they wanted to find out what they had at third base with Johan Camargo. The numbers, and the way Atlanta approached last week's trade deadline, have told us everything we need to know about how that's worked out so far.

Since June 1, Camargo leads the Braves with 34 RBI, is tied with Freddie Freeman with nine home runs and trails only the three-time All-Star first baseman among Braves with 200 or more PAs with a .473 slugging in that span. While the 24-year-old, switch-hitting Camargo struggled immensely against right-handed pitching in 2017 -- he had a paltry 65 wRC+ to go with 190 against lefties -- he's been an above average hitter regardless in 2018 with 145 wRC+ vs. left-handers and 102 against righties. Overall, he's hitting .254/.341/.451 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and a triple.

The defense was never in question. It's been stated multiple times that he's considered the best infield defender in the system, and he hasn't disappointed with a 4.1 defensive fWAR that's sixth in the majors with a minimum of 500 innings and Camargo's four defensive runs saved are tied for ninth with the Rockies' Nolan Arenado and Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb.

That, added to the consistency Camargo has shown in both his lefty/righty splits and overall productivity at the plate, allowed the Braves to buck what was one of the surest narratives about this team dating back to the winter: it needed a major upgrade at third base by the trade deadline.

With nearly a 2.0 fWAR player manning the hot corner, the Atlanta brain trust didn't have to get into the expensive rental race for the position -- a la Mike Moustakas, who would wind up in Milwaukee -- and instead put their focus on getting incrementally better in the rotation, bullpen and bench.

There's still a distinct possibility the Braves could add someone who's been primarily a third baseman by the trade waiver deadline (think the Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson, who is currently on the disabled list and has those Anthopoulos ties going for him). But the biggest win with Camargo -- who many believe is ultimately destined to be a super utility player -- is that Atlanta wasn't rushed into making an upgrade at the spot before July 31 hence spending any of its valuable prospect capital.

Whether they'll hold that same position this offseason, either via trade or the free-agent market, remains to be seen with Camargo in place and heralded prospect Austin Riley less than a year away now that he's in Triple-A. There's also the possibility that with shortstop Dansby Swanson struggling at the plate for the second straight year (80 wRC+ after a 66 last season), that Camargo pushes for more time at that spot if the Braves seek an ugrpade at third or turn the keys over to Riley.

But those are questions for another time. For now, though, the surprising and complete play of Camargo has at the minimum bought the Braves braintrust time. Or it could show them they've found another building block for the future.