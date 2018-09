Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto are finishing off one of baseball’s best Rookie of the Year races

For the final time in a season for the ages, rookie outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto squared off at SunTrust Park. And they did not disappoint.

The National League Rookie of the Year favorites combined for nine hits, four walks, one home run, one triple, one double, seven runs and three stolen bases in the three-game series. At the current pace, Soto will finish the season as the best teenage hitter in history and the 20-year-old Acuña will all but match his offensive output while providing more overall value for a contender.

There is no wrong answer for NL Rookie of the Year because we’re not watching a Rookie of the Year race. We’re watching the latest wave of baseball’s youth movement surpass its predecessors.

Acuña and Soto are currently on pace to be two of the four best under-21 offensive forces in baseball history.

The only company they keep is with Hall of Famers and a guaranteed future Cooperstown resident. Here are the all-time weighted runs created plus (measuring overall offensive production where 100 is league average) leaders from under-21 hitters with a minimum of 400 plate appearances:

Ted Williams: 156

Mike Trout: 153

Juan Soto: 153

Ronald Acuña Jr.: 149

Frank Robinson: 145

Acuña led Soto in wins above replacement entering Sunday’s action (1.5 bWAR advantage, 0.2 fWAR advantage), but the gap is nowhere as noticeable as either rival fan base will likely claim at season's end. Baseball may have grown slightly numb to the phenom craze after the historic arrivals of Trout, Carlos Correa, Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor or Manny Machado in recent years, but the sport has never seen two young hitters like Acuña and Soto arrive at the same time.

The Acuña-Soto debate seems destined to join an exclusive list of closely contested Rookie of the Year races between future MLB stars.

2015 AL ROY: The best comparison for the current NL race took place three years ago. Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor were separated by a mere 15 voting points after posting four-plus WAR seasons — and, in terms of value, they rank as top-five shortstops since 2015. Neither player has even turned 25.

2007 NL ROY: Future MVP Ryan Braun beat out five-time All-Star Troy Tulowitzki by two total voting points in 2007. From their dynamic rookie debuts to 2016, both players ranked top-20 in WAR among position players.

1998 NL ROY: Kerry Wood and Todd Helton went on to garner seven combined All-Star nominations, but the pitcher edged out the hitter here. Wood was one of the most talented pitchers of his generation and all Helton did was hit 369 home runs with a .414 on-base percentage over the course of a 17-year career.

1981 NL ROY: Fernandomania swept up the entire baseball universe in 1981, watching as a 20-year-old left-hander won both Rookie of the Year and the NL Cy Young award. Turns out, Fernando Valenzuela edged out Hall of Famer Tom Seaver for the league’s top pitcher and Hall of Famer Tim Raines as the league’s top rookie.

1978 NL ROY: Jumping straight from college to the pros, former Brave Bob Horner still ranks as one of the top under-22 hitters ever. Only nine players have ever hit more home runs before turning 22, ranking directly ahead of Ken Griffey Jr. and Johnny Bench. In 1978, that hitting prowess helped him gain a four-point voting edge over 13-time Gold Glove winner and Hall of Fame inductee Ozzie Smith for Rookie of the Year.

It’s early, but the Great Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Juan Soto Rookie of the Year Debate could be one baseball will remember for a long, long time.