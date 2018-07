1. Ronald Acuña Jr. at leadoff is real ... and it's spectacular

In his first game hitting leadoff at the major league level, Ronald Acuña Jr. did something just one other player in Braves history -- and nobody on the current roster -- has ever done.

The 20-year-old had three hits, a home run and a double among them, to go with a pair of stolen bases in the series-opening win over the Nationals. The only other Braves player to do that was Roberto Kelly on May 31, 1994 against the Giants.

Dig a little deeper and that kind of a performance has been pulled off by just 24 other players in the last 50 years, with Hall of Famers Rickey Henderson and Tim Raines among them.

It was impressive stuff with Acuña -- who has 163 at-bats at leadoff in the minors the past two seasons -- the table-setter with Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman behind him.

Granted, the struggles of Ender Inciarte -- who broke out with a three-hit day Sunday, including a double -- paved the way for manager Brian Snitker to seek out other options atop the lineup. While Albies is a natural fit with his skill set, he's also statistically better at No. 2, with a 140 wRC+ compared 97 at leadoff.

That opened the door for Acuña, and while Albies' hamstring -- which caused him to leave Friday's game early and kept him out Sunday -- kept the combination from putting on another show atop the lineup.

Nonetheless, the results were there again, as Acuña went 3 for 5 with Charlie Culberson hitting behind him. If not for a misstep on the base paths between first and second that gave Bryce Harper's deep throw from center the opportunity to nab him at second, Acuña -- the eighth-fastest player in the majors with a 29.8 sprint speed per Statcast -- would have had two doubles on the day.

Snitker has been clear that he believes the Braves are their best with Inciarte hitting atop the lineup, and should Sunday be the start of one of his traditional second-half surges, the former All-Star could easily return to that spot.

But over the weekend, Acuña showed what's possible with him at the top ... and it was a kind of electricity that the lineup has been begging to have wiht consistency.