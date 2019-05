2. In Max Fried and Mike Soroka, Braves pitching has its answer to offense's young cornerstones

Every Mike Soroka start is seemingly the answer to a future trivia question. The latest has the 21-year-old right-hander becoming the first pitcher to allow one earned run or fewer in eight of his first ten starts.

Soroka's 1.21 ERA is third in MLB and his 2.63 FIP is eighth among starters with at least 20 innings pitched and his wSL (slider runs above average) of 4.9 is sixth-best.

Meanwhile, Max Fried allowed nine hits and three earned runs over five innings with seven strikeouts and a walk in a start in which he struggle with his command. But with a 3.25 ERA and 3.69 FIP over eight starts, he has a .109 batting average against his curveball and slider, the best of any starting pitcher.

The Braves offense has its wunderkind cornerstone pieces in Acuña and Ozzie Albies -- both of whom are under club control (and club-friendly control at that) for years to come -- and now, the pitching staff may have its answer to those established young stars.

The depth and potential of the Braves pitching has arguably been the most exciting aspect of what the regime of what John Coppolella and John Hart sowed and what Alex Anthopoulos is reaping.

They were going to have some hits, spending their last four first-round picks on pitchers (five if you count 2018's selection of Carter Stewart, who didn't sign). It's been a clear focus as Atlanta used 12 of its first 14 picks on arms in 2015, six of the first seven in '16, seven of its initial 10 in '17 and seven of its first 11 last year.

With Fried -- acquired in a trade from the Padres in 2014 -- and Soroka -- a first-round pick in 2015 -- looking like clear hits, that depth will be beneficial this season in managing their innings. Fried hasn't thrown more than 100 innings since 2016 and Soroka was shutdown last year with shoulder inflammation. But with spots seemingly solidified, do other arms transition to the bullpen or trade pieces?

Mike Folytnewicz is under control for two more years, Kevin Gausman has one more season and Julio Teheran has a club option for 2020. If the Braves move on from Teheran, it still doesn't leave much room in the rotation for the likes of Sean Newcomb, Touki Toussaint, Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright and on and on.

This was bound to happen given the vast amount of talent in the ranks of Braves pitching, and with Fried and Soroka having the look of rotation mainstays, the difficult decisions lie ahead.

Case in point: how the Braves approach potential trades and asking prices for free-agents to be like the Giants' Madison Bumgarner.