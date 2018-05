1. What happens with the Braves roster if Acuña misses significant time?

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s awkward fall in Fenway Park offered a stark reminder: Twenty-nine games into his major-league career, he's already an integral piece to a potential playoff puzzle.

As Monday's MRI results revealed Acuña's suffered a mild ACL sprain, left knee contusion and lower back contusion from his fall at the first-base bag — a tense moment that saw the 20-year-old walk off the field under his own power, though he was quickly transported to a local hospital for testing and later boarded the team plane in a wheelchair — it's worth considering (and appreciating) how relient a first-place team has already become on the second-youngest player in the game. He's not buried in the lineup. He's not platooning based on matchups. He's not sitting against elite pitching.

He's an everyday foundational element for a division leader. That's a testament to his talent level and the adjustments he's already making at the game's highest level.

So, with Acuña out indefinitely and set to be reevaluated at a later date, what are the Braves’ in-house options?

First, the short-term roster replacement. Preston Tucker entered the game following Acuña’s injury and, given his Opening Day spot in Atlanta’s starting lineup, it stands to reason the left-hander will slot back into left field for manager Brian Snitker. Though his early-season numbers began to fade before Atlanta’s front office promoted its top prospect, Tucker is holding his own as a pinch-hitter and he boards the flight back to Atlanta hitting 8 percent above league average with a .278/.313/.456 slash line.

As for Tucker’s open spot on the bench, Peter Bourjos is a likely candidate. The veteran speedster accepted a minor-league assignment after seeing 27 disappointing MLB plate appearances earlier this season, but he’s turned things around at the plate with Triple-A Gwinnett by slugging .535 with a .347 on-base percentage. Experienced outfielder/utility man Danny Santana is also available and slugging over .500 for the Stripers.

Second, the lineup reshuffling. The Venezuelan product moved to the second spot in Snitker’s order on April 29 and never left. If Acuña is unavailable, the safe bet would be for previous leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte to return to the top of the order with Ozzie Albies moving back to No. 2. (Update: This is the route Snitker took in the first game without his standout left fielder.) Acuña’s outfield replacement could then slot in somewhere near the back of the lineup.

This amounts to a drop-off in productivity — Inciarte has improved his numbers since his first-month slump, but he’s still reaching base just 31.7 percent of the time and his slugging ranks bottom 10 in baseball among players with 200 or more plate appearances — and underscores how Acuña, despite rookie growing pains, extended Atlanta’s lineup. He’s one of 12 qualified rookies hitting at least 10 percent above league average.

(Even if this is Snitker’s play, it should be altered against left-handed starters with Albies back at leadoff and Dansby Swanson, Nick Markakis or even the catchers seeing increased plate appearances.)

The final in-house option available — if this stretches into a long-term absence — would be Dustin Peterson. The 23-year-old power bat could provide right-handed power missing in Acuña’s absence. The former trade piece in the Justin Upton deal bounced back from a 2017 campaign undercut by injury to put together a strong spring training and he owns a .340 weighted on-base average in Gwinnett.

No organization is equipped to simply replicate a talent like Ronald Acuña Jr. The should practice extreme caution with his recovery, but he will be sorely missed.