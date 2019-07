1. Josh Donaldson providing one of biggest free-agent returns on investment

When stacked up against the other major free-agent bats, Josh Donaldson and is one-year, $23 million contract is now providing one of the biggest returns on investment.

Of the five deals with an average annual value of at least $16 million, Donaldson has the top wRC+ at 128, and among the 10 contracts of at least $20 million in total dollars, the Braves third baseman is third in both FanGraphs WAR (2.5) and wRC+.

Among those aforementioned groups, no player from them can best Donaldson's 42 extra-base hits and his 21 home runs trail only the Padres' Manny Machado (23).

It all just underscores the run that Donaldson, who was a league-average hitter in May at 100 wRC+ and from May 4-June 10 was hitting .204/.313/.336 over 33 games. From June 11-on, no one has hit more home runs and the third baseman has a 177 wRC+ and .446 wOBA that's ahead of the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger.

It seems unlikely that this production and Austin Riley, who has two defensive runs saved in his first work in the outfield, are going to derail the expected plan for 2020 and beyond.

Riley should return to third base and the Braves are likely to extend a qualifying offer to Donaldson, getting them a compensatory pick should he decline the offer and sign elsewhere before next year's draft.

But what Atlanta will or won't do with Donaldson is a conversation for a later day. This current situation, with Donaldson reestablishing his value and the Braves reaping the benefit without being extended beyond this year, is proving to be one of the biggest wins of this past offseason.