1. Mike Foltynewicz is having a moment that has him trending toward elite

It could have come off as hyperbole, but Tyler Flowers is typically not one to mince words. So when he recently told MLB Network Radio that Foltynewicz has the best stuff of anyone he's ever caught -- last year's American League Cy Young runner-up Chris Sale among them -- it's an eye-opener.

Flowers went on to say he believes the right-hander will also end up being one of the top five pitchers in the game.

Not a believer? Foltynewicz of late is more than backing up his catcher's words with a dominant run capped by his two-hit, 11-strikeout shutout of a gem against the Nationals on Friday.

In fact, since May 10, no one with a minimum of 30 innings pitched has a lower ERA than Foltynewicz's 0.56 ore a better batting average against (.153). The only players with better FIPs than the 26-year-old's 2.43 are the Indians' Trevor Bauer (2.08) and Astros' Justin Verlander (2.11), ad only Sale (47) and Bauer (43) have more strikeouts in that span that Foltynewicz's 37.

This has been peak Mike Foltynewicz, and it's an absolute spectacle. He's simply having himself a moment, one that raises the question of whether he's really closing in on that elite status that Flowers was forecasting.

His start against the Nationals -- the franchise's first with two hits or less allowed and double-digit strikeouts since Greg Maddux in 2001 and Maddux's outing is the only Braves start since 2000 with a higher Game Score (96) than Foltynewicz's at 93 -- was a masterclass in feasting on an opponents' weakness and taking away one of their biggest strengths.

Washington's minus-8.8 slider runs above average (wSL) is 20th in the majors. So Foltynewicz threw sliders 28.3 percent of the time, or nearly twice as much as he threw vs. the Red Sox (3.3 wSL, sixth in MLB) in his previous start. That only aided a curveball that he threw 10.4 percent of the time, his lowest since April 28's 12.1 percent, in silencing a team that has been better than anyone against the pitch (11.1).

Oh, and a guy who gets criticized for relying on his fastball too much tossed it just 59.4 percent of the time in throwing 77 strikes in 107 pitches with his breaking pitches so dominant. That fastball count was the fewest he's thrown that pitch in seven starts.

While he's faced a Marlins offense that's 29th in WAR (1.8) and the Phillies' 20th-ranked offense (5.3) during his recent run, Foltynewicz has also seen teams ranked first (Cubs at 14.6), fifth (Red Sox at 10.4) and 12th (7.2) and they've slashed .152/.243/.250 against him.

That Foltynewicz's last two starts have come with his facing Sale in Boston and the Nationals' Stephen Strasburg only underscores just how positive this run has been.

For those who have long lauded the potential in Foltynewicz's right arm, these past five starts have to feel like vindication. And they may just be the beginnings of his hitting that lofty ceiling his catcher believes is there.